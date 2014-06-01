Welcome,
February 06, 2020, 07:29:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
Author
Topic: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM (Read 477 times)
monkeyman
THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:16 PM »
INVITES ONLY
WHAT THE FUCK IS EVERYONE KISSING THE FUCKING CONTROL FREAKS ARSE TO GET ON
HIM AND THAT BOROLAD ARE FUCKING PISSED ON POWER
El Capitan
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:24 PM »
Do you want one of my invites mate?
RobShrugNichols
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:26 PM »
I've been invited too
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:48 PM »
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
Snoozy
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:49:06 AM »
It will be just a big fuck off echo chamber for liberal minded socialistas to wank each other off on.
FMTTM About 9 years behind COB in that respect if any old posters remember
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:52:49 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:24:11 AM »
My third application on there has been rejected. Perhaps I shouldn't have tried the username Cum_Fart_Cocktails.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:39:17 AM »
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:49:38 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
👍😂😂😂😂👍
Skinz
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:30:24 AM »
How come they all turn into charity workers and food bank volunteers when there's a thread having a pop at the Government, yet whenever Rob posts a food bank appeal, no fucker replies?
#fakecare
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:39:11 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 11:34:26 PM
I've been invited too
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:05:11 PM »
Comes on here after being banned from another forum, moaning like fuck and starting threads about it, then moans some more when not invited to its revamp.
Jesus fucking Christ!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:22:47 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 12:05:11 PM
Comes on here after being banned from another forum, moaning like fuck and starting threads about it, then moans some more when not invited to its revamp.
Jesus fucking Christ!
just give the fucking money back,
El Capitan
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:51:39 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
You turn into a right diva when youre hungry Rick
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:40:22 PM »
I got an invite.
Gingerpig
Glorious Leader
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:44:38 PM »
I have'nt
There again , i are'nt a lefty nob end who still thinks the Labour Party are fkin electable with a new leader just like Jezza again, Blames Boris/Trump/Brexit for anything being less than perfect, & i won't put in a collection for someone less fortunate for Adi
Skinz
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:49:49 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 04:40:22 PM
I got an invite.
There goes one email address I can't use
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:52:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:51:39 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
You turn into a right diva when youre hungry Rick
I'd been fed
RobShrugNichols
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:54:52 PM »
Feeding on lidds cock were ya
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 06:56:29 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 06:54:52 PM
Feeding on lidds cock were ya
No, your mams
