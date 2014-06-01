Welcome,
February 06, 2020, 09:09:22 AM
THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
Author
Topic: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM (Read 226 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 539
THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:16 PM »
INVITES ONLY
WHAT THE FUCK IS EVERYONE KISSING THE FUCKING CONTROL FREAKS ARSE TO GET ON
HIM AND THAT BOROLAD ARE FUCKING PISSED ON POWER
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 305
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:24 PM »
Do you want one of my invites mate?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 528
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:26 PM »
I've been invited too
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 983
Once in every lifetime
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:48 PM »
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 224
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:49:06 AM »
It will be just a big fuck off echo chamber for liberal minded socialistas to wank each other off on.
FMTTM About 9 years behind COB in that respect if any old posters remember
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 259
The ace face.
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:52:49 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 333
Not big and not clever
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:24:11 AM »
My third application on there has been rejected. Perhaps I shouldn't have tried the username Cum_Fart_Cocktails.
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 959
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:39:17 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 888
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:49:38 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
👍😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
