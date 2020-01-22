Welcome,
February 06, 2020, 01:54:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO Lurpacktits
Author
Topic: FAO Lurpacktits (Read 127 times)
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 528
FAO Lurpacktits
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:59 PM »
How you been? It's been a while
Your dog's got tits
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 078
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:38 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 10:09:59 PM
How you been? It's been a while
Your dog's got tits
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 528
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:15 PM »
Bigger tits than a Highland cow this cunt
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 078
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:44:34 AM »
Quote
Ive got tip for you Lurpack tits, stop consuming 4,000 calories a day and join a gym u fat slut.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:49:05 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 078
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:56:42 AM »
Logged
