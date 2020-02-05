Welcome,
February 05, 2020, 07:31:46 PM
BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
Topic: BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎 (Read 193 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 885
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
«
on:
Today
at 04:37:29 PM »
https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/news/derby-news/derby-killer-mick-philpott-given-2606868?utm_source=facebook.com
👎👎👎
😠😠😠
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 955
Re: BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:52:51 PM »
Utter piece of shit should be given an injection not cash.
Logged
Re: BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:57:14 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:52:51 PM
Utter piece of shit should be given an injection not cash.
CAN'T BELIEVE HE HAS LIVED SO LONG IN THE BIG HOUSE 😠
MY DERBY MATES DETEST THE CUNT.... HE WILL NOT LAST 2 MINUTES BACK ON THE STREETS 👍
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 2 981
Re: BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:22:33 PM »
nabg
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 245
Re: BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:31:13 PM »
The fucking parasitic defence solicitors milking the system with dead end cases that's the problem
Limit the funding and see how these these defence cases for these shit bags last
Logged
