Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 05, 2020, 05:03:54 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎 (Read 48 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 885
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
«
on:
Today
at 04:37:29 PM »
https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/news/derby-news/derby-killer-mick-philpott-given-2606868?utm_source=facebook.com
👎👎👎
😠😠😠
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 955
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:52:51 PM »
Utter piece of shit should be given an injection not cash.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 885
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BANG OUT OF ORDER THIS 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:57:14 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:52:51 PM
Utter piece of shit should be given an injection not cash.
CAN'T BELIEVE HE HAS LIVED SO LONG IN THE BIG HOUSE 😠
MY DERBY MATES DETEST THE CUNT.... HE WILL NOT LAST 2 MINUTES BACK ON THE STREETS 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...