February 05, 2020, 07:31:36 PM
Author Topic: Golden Gordon - Superfan  (Read 95 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 332

Pack o cunts


« on: Today at 03:32:05 PM »
Know how he feels

Hagerty F., Hagerty R., Tomkins, Noble, Carrick, Robson, Crapper, Dewhurst, MacIntyre, Treadmore, Davitt

Classic 30 mins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=8O1pH-NEa6I&feature=emb_logo

 jc
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 955


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:38:15 PM »
 :like:



I have the Yarns boxset on DVD.



 :mido:
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 761


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:14:20 PM »
Great series, must dig out my copy!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 332

Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:30:55 PM »
8 bloody 1!
8 bloody 1!

an' 4 of them were backpasses

 :alf: :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
