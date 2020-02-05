Welcome,
February 05, 2020, 07:31:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Golden Gordon - Superfan
Author
Topic: Golden Gordon - Superfan (Read 95 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 332
Pack o cunts
Golden Gordon - Superfan
Know how he feels
Hagerty F., Hagerty R., Tomkins, Noble, Carrick, Robson, Crapper, Dewhurst, MacIntyre, Treadmore, Davitt
Classic 30 mins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=8O1pH-NEa6I&feature=emb_logo
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 955
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Golden Gordon - Superfan
I have the Yarns boxset on DVD.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 761
Re: Golden Gordon - Superfan
Great series, must dig out my copy!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 332
Pack o cunts
Re: Golden Gordon - Superfan
8 bloody 1!
8 bloody 1!
an' 4 of them were backpasses
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
