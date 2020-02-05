Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Women.  (Read 126 times)
Jimmy Cooper
« on: Today at 03:13:17 PM »
Sat at the opticians ,about three assistants gossiping and pulling other women to bits, they are another species.  rava
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:14:00 PM »
Its called 'Womoaning'
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:22:26 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:14:00 PM
Its called 'Womoaning'


Funny as fuck the way they go on,they know everything about nothing.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:43:28 PM »
Yer fuckin specky cunt.








 
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:45:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:43:28 PM
Yer fuckin specky cunt.








 


 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:25:23 PM »
TWATTY ALWAYS CHASES THE ONES WHO BELONG TO SOMEONE ELSE  👎👊👊👊👎🤣

THE CRAB STICK BACKED CUNT SHOULD STICK TO THE FAT FUCKING UGLY ONES WITH NO BOYFRIENDS  😂😂😂😂😂
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:29:08 PM »
Says Mr Restraining Order  :lids: :lids:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:35:43 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:43:28 PM
Yer fuckin specky cunt.








 
:wanker: can't effect your eyesight or you'd be fucking blind.
£6790 for a natural lens replacement procedure, cheaper to buy a fucking guide dog.  rava
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:39:31 PM »
🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣

FUCKING HOOKED A RIGHT BALLOON HERE 👍🎈🎈🎈👍

😂😂😂
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:53:45 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:35:43 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:43:28 PM
Yer fuckin specky cunt.








 
:wanker: can't effect your eyesight or you'd be fucking blind.
£6790 for a natural lens replacement procedure, cheaper to buy a fucking guide dog.  rava





 
