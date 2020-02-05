Clem. Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 16, 2020, 04:07:55 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Clem. Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Clem. (Read 708 times) Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Clem. « on: February 05, 2020, 02:41:39 PM » Has the fuckin freak cunt also flounced, or have the authorities grabbed him? Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 6 971 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Clem. « Reply #1 on: February 06, 2020, 02:14:45 PM » Booked into a fat farm I reckon. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #2 on: February 06, 2020, 06:16:55 PM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 603 Re: Clem. « Reply #3 on: February 07, 2020, 06:31:33 PM » He's moved in with Phil Schofield Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #4 on: February 07, 2020, 07:47:03 PM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. monkeyman Offline Posts: 8 822 Re: Clem. « Reply #5 on: February 08, 2020, 01:47:08 PM » HE'S POSTING ON BOREME UNDER THE NAME OF BUMCAT Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 243 Re: Clem. « Reply #6 on: February 08, 2020, 01:56:22 PM » He's probably trawling the web for pendulous breastsLucky cunt Logged Steboro Offline Posts: 3 161 Re: Clem. « Reply #7 on: February 08, 2020, 05:47:11 PM » Just took a quick drive over to his and nobody was home. A pair of Adidas Sambas hanging from the telephone lines though. Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #8 on: February 09, 2020, 06:25:56 PM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #9 on: February 11, 2020, 10:25:04 AM » Where are ye ye fucker.Yer've had yer fortnight. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Ural Quntz Phew thats better Offline Posts: 6 468 Pack o cunts Re: Clem. « Reply #10 on: February 11, 2020, 10:26:47 AM » He is in mourning for his beloved 49'ers getting thumped in the Superbowl Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018 Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #11 on: February 11, 2020, 10:28:24 AM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #12 on: February 12, 2020, 06:24:30 AM » Defo a flounce this like.I reckon his missus has copped him posting his photos and gave him the warning.Fuckin fanny. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. tunstall Offline Posts: 3 243 Re: Clem. « Reply #13 on: February 12, 2020, 07:33:19 AM » Maybe he's busy bumming? Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #14 on: February 12, 2020, 07:54:48 AM » He is defo a taker. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. calamity Offline Posts: 8 304 Re: Clem. « Reply #15 on: February 12, 2020, 08:31:59 AM » He'll be sat at home gently crying, with a cock like a totem pole, after thrapping himself silly over Wing scoring twice. Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #16 on: February 12, 2020, 10:55:33 AM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #17 on: March 01, 2020, 01:15:57 PM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:15:10 PM » So where the fuck were ye ye cunt. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #19 on: Today at 03:44:18 PM » Stop pretending yer haven't seen it ye cunt. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. CLEM FANDANGO Online Posts: 13 152 Re: Clem. « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:49:39 PM » THUNDER DURING IS FLOUNCE/EMOTIONAL MELTDOWN.WHILE CLEM WENT UNDERCOVER TO WIN THE FEUD CHALLENGE.#winthelonggame Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...