Clem.

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 16, 2020, 04:07:55 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Clem.  (Read 708 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: February 05, 2020, 02:41:39 PM »
Has the fuckin freak cunt also flounced, or have the authorities grabbed him?



 







 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 971


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 06, 2020, 02:14:45 PM »
Booked into a fat farm I reckon.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 06, 2020, 06:16:55 PM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 603


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 07, 2020, 06:31:33 PM »
He's moved in with Phil Schofield
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 07, 2020, 07:47:03 PM »
 monkey
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 822


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 08, 2020, 01:47:08 PM »
HE'S POSTING ON BOREME UNDER THE NAME OF BUMCAT  lost
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 243


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 08, 2020, 01:56:22 PM »
He's probably trawling the web for pendulous breasts

Lucky cunt
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 161


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 08, 2020, 05:47:11 PM »
Just took a quick drive over to his and nobody was home.  A pair of Adidas Sambas hanging from the telephone lines though.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 09, 2020, 06:25:56 PM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 11, 2020, 10:25:04 AM »
Where are ye ye fucker.


Yer've had yer fortnight.





 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 468

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 11, 2020, 10:26:47 AM »
He is in mourning for his beloved 49'ers getting thumped in the Superbowl

 :unlike:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 11, 2020, 10:28:24 AM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 12, 2020, 06:24:30 AM »
Defo a flounce this like.


I reckon his missus has copped him posting his photos and gave him the warning.




Fuckin fanny.




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 243


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 12, 2020, 07:33:19 AM »
Maybe he's busy bumming?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: February 12, 2020, 07:54:48 AM »
He is defo a taker.




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 304


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: February 12, 2020, 08:31:59 AM »
He'll be sat at home gently crying, with a cock like a totem pole, after thrapping himself silly over Wing scoring twice.   charles
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: February 12, 2020, 10:55:33 AM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 01, 2020, 01:15:57 PM »








 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:15:10 PM »
So where the fuck were ye ye cunt.





 mcl
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 254


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:44:18 PM »
Stop pretending yer haven't seen it ye cunt.





 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 152



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:49:39 PM »
THUNDER DURING IS FLOUNCE/EMOTIONAL MELTDOWN.



WHILE CLEM WENT UNDERCOVER TO WIN THE FEUD CHALLENGE.

#winthelonggame

 :homer:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 