Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 10 976





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 976Shit Stirring Cunt. Clem. « on: February 05, 2020, 02:41:39 PM »























Has the fuckin freak cunt also flounced, or have the authorities grabbed him? Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 832





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 832Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Clem. « Reply #1 on: February 06, 2020, 02:14:45 PM » Booked into a fat farm I reckon. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 10 976





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 976Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #2 on: February 06, 2020, 06:16:55 PM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 339





Posts: 40 339 Re: Clem. « Reply #3 on: February 07, 2020, 06:31:33 PM » He's moved in with Phil Schofield Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 10 976





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 976Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #4 on: February 07, 2020, 07:47:03 PM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 564





Posts: 8 564 Re: Clem. « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:47:08 PM » HE'S POSTING ON BOREME UNDER THE NAME OF BUMCAT Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 2 999





Posts: 2 999 Re: Clem. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:56:22 PM » He's probably trawling the web for pendulous breasts



Lucky cunt Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 117





Posts: 3 117 Re: Clem. « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:47:11 PM » Just took a quick drive over to his and nobody was home. A pair of Adidas Sambas hanging from the telephone lines though. Logged