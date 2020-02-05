Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 10 969





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 969Shit Stirring Cunt. Clem. « on: February 05, 2020, 02:41:39 PM »























Has the fuckin freak cunt also flounced, or have the authorities grabbed him? Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 832





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 832Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Clem. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:14:45 PM » Booked into a fat farm I reckon. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 10 969





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 969Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clem. « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:16:55 PM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.