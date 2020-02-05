calamity

Posts: 8 194 Aynsley Pears « on: February 05, 2020, 01:47:49 PM » Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️



Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)

Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)



tunstall

Posts: 2 999 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #1 on: February 05, 2020, 05:06:53 PM » Just like his old man



Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 548 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #2 on: February 05, 2020, 09:27:33 PM » He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.

His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.

mingebag

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





He is young. He will make mistakes. He will have bad patches.











He is probably a future boo boy.













He will be sold.

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





ANOTHER HOWLER TODAY 👎

Jethro Tull



Randolph dropped plenty of blobs' all keepers do.

RobShrugNichols

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 3 968 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:00:52 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:03:48 PM Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.



Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.



Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.

monkeyman

Posts: 8 562 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:48:16 AM »

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 947I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:36:25 AM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 09:43:53 PM Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection





I DO THE FUCKING DAFT CUNTS AROUND HERE DAFT CUNT !!!



Jethro Tull



Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 3 968 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:51:34 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:37:53 AM Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.



LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 947I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:55:49 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:37:53 AM Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.





CORRECT





tunstall

Posts: 2 999 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:55:54 AM »



also he was capable of being a hero - the day we won the cup was the perfect example of this, where he dropped a bollock and then made several amazing saves



LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 947I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:57:28 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:55:54 AM



also he was capable of being a hero - the day we won the cup was the perfect example of this, where he dropped a bollock and then made several amazing saves



also......THAT save at Man City.......

Schwarzer was capable of the odd howleralso he was capable of being a hero - the day we won the cup was the perfect example of this, where he dropped a bollock and then made several amazing savesalso......THAT save at Man City.......



WAS A POOR ROBBIE FOWLER PENNA THAT





RobShrugNichols

I've come to the conclusion lidds that you know fuck all about football, no wonder you don't go to games, I wouldn't either if I didn't understand the game
shithouse cunt