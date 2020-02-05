Welcome,
February 09, 2020, 11:20:39 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Aynsley Pears
Author
Topic: Aynsley Pears (Read 654 times)
calamity
Posts: 8 194
Aynsley Pears
«
on:
February 05, 2020, 01:47:49 PM »
Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️
Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)
Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)
Kid's doing alright.
tunstall
Posts: 2 999
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #1 on:
February 05, 2020, 05:06:53 PM »
Just like his old man
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 548
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #2 on:
February 05, 2020, 09:27:33 PM »
He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.
His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.
Safe pair of hands.... just like his dad.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 548
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #3 on:
February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM »
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 968
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #4 on:
February 06, 2020, 01:37:58 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
Stop it
Steboro
Posts: 3 116
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #5 on:
February 06, 2020, 03:50:24 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
All round keeper. Can he play up front?
mingebag
Posts: 4 296
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #6 on:
February 06, 2020, 05:45:01 AM »
All divisions or just the Champo
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 973
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #7 on:
February 06, 2020, 06:40:13 AM »
He is young. He will make mistakes. He will have bad patches.
He is probably a future boo boy.
He will be sold.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 548
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #8 on:
February 06, 2020, 08:52:58 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 06, 2020, 03:50:24 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
All round keeper. Can he play up front?
Hey you never know. Hes got two good feet
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 440
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #9 on:
February 06, 2020, 06:47:36 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
Fuck sake.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 529
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #10 on:
February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM »
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a
red
green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:08 PM »
ANOTHER HOWLER TODAY 👎
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 880
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:37 PM »
Randolph dropped plenty of blobs' all keepers do.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 536
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:53 PM »
Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 506
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:48 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a
red
green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.
Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 968
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:00:52 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:03:48 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a
red
green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.
Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.
Agreed, schwarzer takes some beating. I loved Pears, grew up with him as a boro hero but he was dodgy as fuck on crosses and poor at commanding his area. His boy has done ok but ultimately i think he is just going to be that little bit ickle and a slightly lacking
monkeyman
Posts: 8 562
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:48:16 AM »
REMINDS ME OF PAT CUFF
PLAY THE NEW GUY AND RAV AT WIGAN OR BORO ARE GETTING BACK IN THE DROP ZONE
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:02:59 AM by monkeyman
»
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:36:25 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 09:43:53 PM
Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection
I DO THE FUCKING DAFT CUNTS AROUND HERE DAFT CUNT !!!
OK DAFT CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
tunstall
Posts: 2 999
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:42:45 AM »
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 880
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:37:53 AM »
Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 968
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:51:34 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 09:37:53 AM
Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.
He had a dodgy year kicking and that label stuck. In reality he recognised it as a weakness, worked on it and his kicking improved to the point it wasn't an issue at all in his last few years.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:55:49 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 09:37:53 AM
Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.
CORRECT
HIS GREAT SHOT STOPPING WHERE THE ONLY STRING ON HIS BOW
tunstall
Posts: 2 999
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:55:54 AM »
Schwarzer was capable of the odd howler
also he was capable of being a hero - the day we won the cup was the perfect example of this, where he dropped a bollock and then made several amazing saves
also......THAT save at Man City.......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:57:28 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 09:55:54 AM
Schwarzer was capable of the odd howler
also he was capable of being a hero - the day we won the cup was the perfect example of this, where he dropped a bollock and then made several amazing saves
also......THAT save at Man City.......
WAS A POOR ROBBIE FOWLER PENNA THAT
tunstall
Posts: 2 999
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:58:10 AM »
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 536
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 10:52:34 AM »
I've come to the conclusion lidds that you know fuck all about football, no wonder you don't go to games, I wouldn't either if I didn't understand the game
shithouse cunt
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 305
The ace face.
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 11:12:49 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 09:51:34 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 09:37:53 AM
Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.
He had a dodgy year kicking and that label stuck. In reality he recognised it as a weakness, worked on it and his kicking improved to the point it wasn't an issue at all in his last few years.
His kicking was always shite,so was pearsy sr.Both poor on crosses but pearsy got better. Shwarzer wouldnt go to feet, pearsy would go through walls.As arry said,the big Aussie was a good shot stopper (usually).
