February 09, 2020, 11:20:34 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Aynsley Pears  (Read 653 times)
calamity
« on: February 05, 2020, 01:47:49 PM »
Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️

Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)
Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)

Kid's doing alright.
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: February 05, 2020, 05:06:53 PM »
Just like his old man
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: February 05, 2020, 09:27:33 PM »
He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.
His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.
Safe pair of hands.... just like his dad.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #3 on: February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM »
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: February 06, 2020, 01:37:58 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.

Stop it
Steboro
« Reply #5 on: February 06, 2020, 03:50:24 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.

All round keeper.  Can he play up front?
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: February 06, 2020, 05:45:01 AM »
All divisions or just the Champo  :pd:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: February 06, 2020, 06:40:13 AM »
He is young. He will make mistakes. He will have bad patches.





He is probably a future boo boy.






He will be sold.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #8 on: February 06, 2020, 08:52:58 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 06, 2020, 03:50:24 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.

All round keeper.  Can he play up front?

Hey you never know. Hes got two good feet
Jake Andrews
« Reply #9 on: February 06, 2020, 06:47:36 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.


Fuck sake.


souey    souey    souey
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #10 on: February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM »
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:30:08 PM »
ANOTHER HOWLER TODAY  👎
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:42:37 PM »
Randolph dropped plenty of blobs' all keepers do.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 PM »
Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:03:48 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.

Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:00:52 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:03:48 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.

Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.


Agreed, schwarzer takes some beating. I loved Pears, grew up with him as a  boro hero but he was dodgy as fuck on crosses and poor at commanding his area. His boy has done ok but ultimately i think he is just going to be that little bit ickle and a slightly lacking
monkeyman
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:48:16 AM »
REMINDS ME OF PAT CUFF
PLAY THE NEW GUY AND RAV AT WIGAN OR BORO ARE GETTING BACK IN THE DROP ZONE  :jowo9:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:36:25 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 09:43:53 PM
Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection


I DO THE FUCKING DAFT CUNTS AROUND HERE DAFT CUNT !!!

OK  DAFT CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
tunstall
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:42:45 AM »
 mick
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:37:53 AM »
Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:51:34 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:37:53 AM
Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.

He had a dodgy year kicking and that label stuck. In reality he recognised it as a weakness, worked on it and his kicking improved to the point it wasn't an issue at all in his last few years.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:55:49 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:37:53 AM
Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.


CORRECT   :like:


HIS GREAT SHOT STOPPING WHERE THE ONLY STRING ON HIS BOW   :like:
tunstall
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:55:54 AM »
Schwarzer was capable of the odd howler

also he was capable of being a hero - the day we won the cup was the perfect example of this, where he dropped a bollock and then made several amazing saves

also......THAT save at Man City....... :homer:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:57:28 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:55:54 AM
Schwarzer was capable of the odd howler

also he was capable of being a hero - the day we won the cup was the perfect example of this, where he dropped a bollock and then made several amazing saves

also......THAT save at Man City....... :homer:


WAS A POOR ROBBIE FOWLER PENNA THAT   mcl


 monkey
tunstall
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:58:10 AM »
rava
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:52:34 AM »
I've come to the conclusion lidds that you know fuck all about football, no wonder you don't go to games, I wouldn't either if I didn't understand the game  :ponce: shithouse cunt
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:12:49 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:51:34 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:37:53 AM
Schwarzer was the worst kicker of a ball I've ever seen from any keeper' hardly ever caught a cross either despite his size'.

He had a dodgy year kicking and that label stuck. In reality he recognised it as a weakness, worked on it and his kicking improved to the point it wasn't an issue at all in his last few years.
His kicking was always shite,so was pearsy sr.Both poor on crosses but pearsy got better. Shwarzer wouldnt go to feet, pearsy would go through walls.As arry said,the big Aussie was a good shot stopper (usually).
