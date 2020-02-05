Welcome,
February 09, 2020, 07:12:34 AM
Aynsley Pears
Author
Topic: Aynsley Pears (Read 569 times)
calamity
Posts: 8 194
Aynsley Pears
«
on:
February 05, 2020, 01:47:49 PM »
Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️
Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)
Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)
Kid's doing alright.
tunstall
Posts: 2 990
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #1 on:
February 05, 2020, 05:06:53 PM »
Just like his old man
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 548
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #2 on:
February 05, 2020, 09:27:33 PM »
He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.
His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.
Safe pair of hands.... just like his dad.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 548
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #3 on:
February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM »
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 967
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #4 on:
February 06, 2020, 01:37:58 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
Stop it
Steboro
Posts: 3 116
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #5 on:
February 06, 2020, 03:50:24 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
All round keeper. Can he play up front?
mingebag
Posts: 4 296
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #6 on:
February 06, 2020, 05:45:01 AM »
All divisions or just the Champo
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 973
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #7 on:
February 06, 2020, 06:40:13 AM »
He is young. He will make mistakes. He will have bad patches.
He is probably a future boo boy.
He will be sold.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 548
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #8 on:
February 06, 2020, 08:52:58 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 06, 2020, 03:50:24 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
All round keeper. Can he play up front?
Hey you never know. Hes got two good feet
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 440
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #9 on:
February 06, 2020, 06:47:36 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
Fuck sake.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 529
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #10 on:
February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM »
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a
red
green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 936
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:08 PM »
ANOTHER HOWLER TODAY 👎
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 879
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:37 PM »
Randolph dropped plenty of blobs' all keepers do.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 535
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:53 PM »
Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 506
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:48 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a
red
green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.
Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 967
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:00:52 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:03:48 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a
red
green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.
Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.
Agreed, schwarzer takes some beating. I loved Pears, grew up with him as a boro hero but he was dodgy as fuck on crosses and poor at commanding his area. His boy has done ok but ultimately i think he is just going to be that little bit ickle and a slightly lacking
monkeyman
Posts: 8 562
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:48:16 AM »
REMINDS ME OF PAT CUFF
PLAY THE NEW GUY AND RAV AT WIGAN OR BORO ARE GETTING BACK IN THE DROP ZONE
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:02:59 AM by monkeyman
»
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 936
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:36:25 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 09:43:53 PM
Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection
I DO THE FUCKING DAFT CUNTS AROUND HERE DAFT CUNT !!!
OK DAFT CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
tunstall
Posts: 2 990
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:42:45 AM »
