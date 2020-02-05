calamity

Posts: 8 194 Aynsley Pears « on: February 05, 2020, 01:47:49 PM » Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️



Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)

Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)



Kid's doing alright.

tunstall

Posts: 2 988 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #1 on: February 05, 2020, 05:06:53 PM » Just like his old man





Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 548 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #2 on: February 05, 2020, 09:27:33 PM » He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.

His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.

Safe pair of hands.... just like his dad.

mingebag

All divisions or just the Champo

Johnny Thunder

He is young. He will make mistakes. He will have bad patches.











He is probably a future boo boy.













He will be sold.

Bud Wiser

His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.

LEON TROTSKY

ANOTHER HOWLER TODAY 👎

Jethro Tull



Randolph dropped plenty of blobs' all keepers do.

RobShrugNichols

Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 3 967 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:00:52 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:03:48 PM Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.



Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.



Agreed, schwarzer takes some beating. I loved Pears, grew up with him as a boro hero but he was dodgy as fuck on crosses and poor at commanding his area. His boy has done ok but ultimately i think he is just going to be that little bit ickle and a slightly lacking