calamity

Posts: 8 194 Aynsley Pears « on: February 05, 2020, 01:47:49 PM » Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️



Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)

Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)



Kid's doing alright. Logged

tunstall

Posts: 2 988 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #1 on: February 05, 2020, 05:06:53 PM » Just like his old man



Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 548 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #2 on: February 05, 2020, 09:27:33 PM » He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.

His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.

Safe pair of hands.... just like his dad. Logged

mingebag

Posts: 4 296 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #6 on: February 06, 2020, 05:45:01 AM » All divisions or just the Champo Logged

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 973Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #7 on: February 06, 2020, 06:40:13 AM » He is young. He will make mistakes. He will have bad patches.











He is probably a future boo boy.













He will be sold. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 529Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #10 on: February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM » His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 930I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:30:08 PM » ANOTHER HOWLER TODAY 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jethro Tull



We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 879 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:42:37 PM » Randolph dropped plenty of blobs' all keepers do. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

RobShrugNichols

Posts: 535 Re: Aynsley Pears « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 PM » Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection Logged