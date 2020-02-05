Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 08, 2020, 10:34:44 PM
Author Topic: Aynsley Pears
calamity
« on: February 05, 2020, 01:47:49 PM »
Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️

Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)
Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)

Kid's doing alright.
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: February 05, 2020, 05:06:53 PM »
Just like his old man
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: February 05, 2020, 09:27:33 PM »
He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.
His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.
Safe pair of hands.... just like his dad.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #3 on: February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM »
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: February 06, 2020, 01:37:58 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.

Stop it
Steboro
« Reply #5 on: February 06, 2020, 03:50:24 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.

All round keeper.  Can he play up front?
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: February 06, 2020, 05:45:01 AM »
All divisions or just the Champo  :pd:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: February 06, 2020, 06:40:13 AM »
He is young. He will make mistakes. He will have bad patches.





He is probably a future boo boy.






He will be sold.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #8 on: February 06, 2020, 08:52:58 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 06, 2020, 03:50:24 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.

All round keeper.  Can he play up front?

Hey you never know. Hes got two good feet
Jake Andrews
« Reply #9 on: February 06, 2020, 06:47:36 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 05, 2020, 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.


Fuck sake.


Bud Wiser
« Reply #10 on: February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM »
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:30:08 PM »
ANOTHER HOWLER TODAY  👎
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:42:37 PM »
Randolph dropped plenty of blobs' all keepers do.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:43:53 PM »
Wasn't a howler daft cunt took a deflection
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:03:48 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 06, 2020, 08:29:59 PM
His dad was the best keeper I've seen in a red green MFC jersey. If Pears jnr proves to have half the ability of him he'll have a very long & successful career with us.

Skippy was better. Some folk don't wanna hear it but he was top notch.
