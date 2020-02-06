Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 06, 2020
Topic: Aynsley Pears
calamity
« on: Yesterday at 01:47:49 PM »
Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️

Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)
Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)

Kid's doing alright.
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:06:53 PM »
Just like his old man
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 PM »
He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.
His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.
Safe pair of hands.... just like his dad.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:28:09 PM »
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:37:58 AM »
Stop it
Steboro
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:50:24 AM »
All round keeper.  Can he play up front?
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:45:01 AM »
All divisions or just the Champo  :pd:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:40:13 AM »
He is young. He will make mistakes. He will have bad patches.





He is probably a future boo boy.






He will be sold.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:52:58 AM »
Hey you never know. Hes got two good feet
