February 06, 2020, 06:36:36 AM
Aynsley Pears
Aynsley Pears
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 189
Aynsley Pears
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:47:49 PM »
Since Aynsley Pears made his debut, no goalkeeper has a... ⚽️
Higher save percentage 🧤 (75.4%)
Clean sheet percentage 🧱 (43.8%)
Kid's doing alright.
tunstall
Online
Posts: 2 982
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:06:53 PM »
Just like his old man
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 546
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:33 PM »
He amazes us every time he puts on the gloves.
His best attribute is that he doesnt flap. Hes a good talker and the fans love him to bits.
Safe pair of hands.... just like his dad.
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 546
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:09 PM »
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:37:58 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
Stop it
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 110
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:50:24 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 09:28:09 PM
And..... hes a better all round keeper than Randolph.
All round keeper. Can he play up front?
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 249
Re: Aynsley Pears
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:45:01 AM »
All divisions or just the Champo
