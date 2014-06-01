Welcome,
February 04, 2020
VAR AND THE FA CUP
Topic: VAR AND THE FA CUP
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 977
Once in every lifetime
VAR AND THE FA CUP
Today
at 10:53:04 PM »
All premier league clubs will have VAR active at home, yet anyone outside of the Premier League do not have VAR.
Surely it should be all or none?
Glory Glory Man United
mingebag
Posts: 4 244
Re: VAR AND THE FA CUP
Today
at 10:55:04 PM »
Can't see it being a "plug in and go" carry on
Might be wrong like
