Author Topic: VAR AND THE FA CUP  (Read 35 times)
« on: Today at 10:53:04 PM »
All premier league clubs will have VAR active at home, yet anyone outside of the Premier League do not have VAR.

Surely it should be all or none?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:55:04 PM »
Can't see it being a "plug in and go" carry on  :pd:
Might be wrong like
