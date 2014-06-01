Welcome,
February 04, 2020, 08:07:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dirty Bastard
Author
Topic: Dirty Bastard (Read 183 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 974
Dirty Bastard
«
on:
Today
at 05:07:20 PM
Local lad who's worked in a local social club for the last 12 years or so has been held on remand for sexual abuse against kids.
Apparently his own too.
No names being mentioned as it will be heading to court, but if he's on remand, it's pretty fucking serious and sick.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 535
Re: Dirty Bastard
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:35:36 PM
HOPEFULLY SOMEONE WILL GIVE THE CUNT A GOOD FUCKING KICKING
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 974
Re: Dirty Bastard
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:10:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 06:35:36 PM
HOPEFULLY SOMEONE WILL GIVE THE CUNT A GOOD FUCKING KICKING
Aye and finish the job.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 525
Re: Dirty Bastard
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:11:59 PM
Cut his fucking bollocks off and feed them to him as he bleeds out
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 974
Re: Dirty Bastard
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:32:35 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 07:11:59 PM
Cut his fucking bollocks off and feed them to him as he bleeds out
