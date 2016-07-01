Jimmy Cooper

TV Licence « on: Yesterday at 03:15:24 PM »

going up again,another influx of the poor will be heading for the magistrates to be criminalised over a tax that is no longer justifiable.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: TV Licence « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:27:23 PM » DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎

NEVER HAD ONE 👎

ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍



NEVER HAD ONE 👎



NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jimmy Cooper

Re: TV Licence « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:33:37 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:27:23 PM DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎

NEVER HAD ONE 👎

ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍



NEVER HAD ONE 👎



ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍

, few on here would like to see you in the dock.

, few on here would like to see you in the dock.

I don't have one but I don't watch live tv,nothing that interests me,not even the EFL show when we win.

Dicky2006

Posts: 12 006 Re: TV Licence « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:38:16 PM » I think have only watched 2 shows on the BBC so far this year.



Match of The Day (where I fast forward Lineker and all the crap)



And Dracula which was really good for 2 episodes and then the final episodes was utter shite.



Get rid.

calamity

Re: TV Licence « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:07:00 PM » It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise.

Bobupanddown

Re: TV Licence « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:50:23 PM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:07:00 PM It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise.



All they need to do is either decriminalize none payment of the fee or put it to a referendum. In both scenarios the BBC is toast.



And good fucking riddance. But there is no chance of either happening.

How can our very own deep state push their fake propaganda without a state broadcaster to push it for them? Lies about Iraqi WMD? Fake Syrian chemical weapons attacks? That whole bullshit Skipral affair?



Yeah the good old beeb runs propaganda for our deep state.

All they need to do is either decriminalize none payment of the fee or put it to a referendum. In both scenarios the BBC is toast.

And good fucking riddance. But there is no chance of either happening.

How can our very own deep state push their fake propaganda without a state broadcaster to push it for them? Lies about Iraqi WMD? Fake Syrian chemical weapons attacks? That whole bullshit Skipral affair?

Yeah the good old beeb runs propaganda for our deep state.

Squarewheelbike

Re: TV Licence « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:04:49 PM » You do realise this increase is a Government decision and not the Beebs? As was the end of free licences for the over 75's!

Jimmy Cooper

Re: TV Licence « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:32:35 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:04:49 PM You do realise this increase is a Government decision and not the Beebs? As was the end of free licences for the over 75's!

which enforces my point about it being an unjustifiable tax that affects the worse off in society the most.

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: TV Licence « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:45:41 AM » The really bizarre thing is that they say you need a tv license to watch a football game live on US channel SNBC as its being broadcast live. What a load of tosh. Id love to see how they justify that!! How have we let this happen?

Skinz

Posts: 2 002 Re: TV Licence « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:35:02 AM » There's no surprise the type that justifies the BBC's license fee(look no further than your forum neighbours). Commies who thrive on state propaganda. These are the same cunts that have a pop at people watching illegal streams. They just love getting taken up the ass by the BBC/Sky in an attempt to look super straight.



One of their arguments is this David Attenborough crap they always trot out to justify the cost yet they make a shit ton on DVD sales(they also sell a lot more of their shit abroad). As for Sky, they are charging people across the globe next to fuckall to watch a match we cant watch a mile up the fuckin road, and while we have pandering cunts like above, they will always get away with it. "You don't have to pay for it" They say...We know, but don't take the piss by charging Rashmel from Timbuktu next to fuckall while charging your host customers a king's ransom for the same shit.



calamity

Posts: 8 180 Re: TV Licence « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:39:12 AM » Quote from: Skinz on Today at 08:35:02 AM There's no surprise the type that justifies the BBC's license fee(look no further than your forum neighbours). Commies who thrive on state propaganda. These are the same cunts that have a pop at people watching illegal streams. They just love getting taken up the ass by the BBC/Sky in an attempt to look super straight.



One of their arguments is this David Attenborough crap they always trot out to justify the cost yet they make a shit ton on DVD sales(they also sell a lot more of their shit abroad). As for Sky, they are charging people across the globe next to fuckall to watch a match we cant watch a mile up the fuckin road, and while we have pandering cunts like above, they will always get away with it. "You don't have to pay for it" They say...We know, but don't take the piss by charging Rashmel from Timbuktu next to fuckall while charging your host customers a king's ransom for the same shit.







What utter nonsense, that first paragraph of yours is a whopper.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: TV Licence « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:29:13 AM » https://www.thenational.scot/news/uk-news/18211046.government-consult-decriminalising-tv-licence-fee-evasion/

obviously you'll get the petty small minded fuckers who won't agree.

obviously you'll get the petty small minded fuckers who won't agree. obviously you'll get the petty small minded fuckers who won't agree. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 478 Re: TV Licence « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:46:25 AM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 08:39:12 AM Quote from: Skinz on Today at 08:35:02 AM There's no surprise the type that justifies the BBC's license fee(look no further than your forum neighbours). Commies who thrive on state propaganda. These are the same cunts that have a pop at people watching illegal streams. They just love getting taken up the ass by the BBC/Sky in an attempt to look super straight.



One of their arguments is this David Attenborough crap they always trot out to justify the cost yet they make a shit ton on DVD sales(they also sell a lot more of their shit abroad). As for Sky, they are charging people across the globe next to fuckall to watch a match we cant watch a mile up the fuckin road, and while we have pandering cunts like above, they will always get away with it. "You don't have to pay for it" They say...We know, but don't take the piss by charging Rashmel from Timbuktu next to fuckall while charging your host customers a king's ransom for the same shit.







What utter nonsense, that first paragraph of yours is a whopper.

What utter nonsense, that first paragraph of yours is a whopper.

The first paragraph is a whopper?



His points



1. Lefty luvvies are the type the justify the licence fee - they are.

2. Commies thrive on state ran propaganda- they do

3. The leftie luvvies have a pop at people watching streams - they do.

4. The same people love getting arse fucked by the BBC and Sky so they can look 'right on' to there clique - they do.



What part of that is incorrect?

The first paragraph is a whopper?

His points

1. Lefty luvvies are the type the justify the licence fee - they are.

2. Commies thrive on state ran propaganda- they do

3. The leftie luvvies have a pop at people watching streams - they do.

4. The same people love getting arse fucked by the BBC and Sky so they can look 'right on' to there clique - they do.

What part of that is incorrect?

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: TV Licence « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:53:24 AM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:04:49 PM You do realise this increase is a Government decision and not the Beebs? As was the end of free licences for the over 75's!



The licence fee is set by the government but Gordon Brown's government only started paying the BBC to provide free TV licences for over 75's in 1999. This arrangement was due to come to an end earlier than 2020 but a deal was struck in 2015 with the government that this additional payment to the Beeb would be phased out this year.

The licence fee is set by the government but Gordon Brown's government only started paying the BBC to provide free TV licences for over 75's in 1999. This arrangement was due to come to an end earlier than 2020 but a deal was struck in 2015 with the government that this additional payment to the Beeb would be phased out this year.

The decision as to whether the licence continues to be free for over 75's or not is purely that of the BBC, not government. They have made the decision to means test it.