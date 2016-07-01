It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise.
All they need to do is either decriminalize none payment of the fee or put it to a referendum. In both scenarios the BBC is toast.
And good fucking riddance. But there is no chance of either happening.
How can our very own deep state push their fake propaganda without a state broadcaster to push it for them? Lies about Iraqi WMD? Fake Syrian chemical weapons attacks? That whole bullshit Skipral affair?
Yeah the good old beeb runs propaganda for our deep state.