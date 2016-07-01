Jimmy Cooper

TV Licence « on: Yesterday at 03:15:24 PM »

going up again,another influx of the poor will be heading for the magistrates to be criminalised over a tax that is no longer justifiable.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: TV Licence « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:27:23 PM » DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎



NEVER HAD ONE 👎



ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍

Jimmy Cooper

Re: TV Licence « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:33:37 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:27:23 PM DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎



NEVER HAD ONE 👎



ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍

, few on here would like to see you in the dock.

, few on here would like to see you in the dock.

I don't have one but I don't watch live tv,nothing that interests me,not even the EFL show when we win.

Dicky2006

Re: TV Licence « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:38:16 PM » I think have only watched 2 shows on the BBC so far this year.



Match of The Day (where I fast forward Lineker and all the crap)



And Dracula which was really good for 2 episodes and then the final episodes was utter shite.



Get rid.

calamity

Re: TV Licence « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:07:00 PM » It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise.

Bobupanddown

Re: TV Licence « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:50:23 PM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:07:00 PM It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise.



All they need to do is either decriminalize none payment of the fee or put it to a referendum. In both scenarios the BBC is toast.



And good fucking riddance. But there is no chance of either happening.

How can our very own deep state push their fake propaganda without a state broadcaster to push it for them? Lies about Iraqi WMD? Fake Syrian chemical weapons attacks? That whole bullshit Skipral affair?



Yeah the good old beeb runs propaganda for our deep state.

All they need to do is either decriminalize none payment of the fee or put it to a referendum. In both scenarios the BBC is toast.

And good fucking riddance. But there is no chance of either happening.

How can our very own deep state push their fake propaganda without a state broadcaster to push it for them? Lies about Iraqi WMD? Fake Syrian chemical weapons attacks? That whole bullshit Skipral affair?

Yeah the good old beeb runs propaganda for our deep state.

Squarewheelbike

Re: TV Licence « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:04:49 PM » You do realise this increase is a Government decision and not the Beebs? As was the end of free licences for the over 75's!

Jimmy Cooper

Re: TV Licence « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:32:35 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:04:49 PM You do realise this increase is a Government decision and not the Beebs? As was the end of free licences for the over 75's!

which enforces my point about it being an unjustifiable tax that affects the worse off in society the most.