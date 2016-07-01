Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 248





The ace face.





Posts: 24 248The ace face. TV Licence « on: Today at 03:15:24 PM »

going up again,another influx of the poor will be heading for the magistrates to be criminalised over a tax that is no longer justifiable. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 879



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 879I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TV Licence « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:27:23 PM » DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎



NEVER HAD ONE 👎



ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 248





The ace face.





Posts: 24 248The ace face. Re: TV Licence « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:37 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:27:23 PM DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎



NEVER HAD ONE 👎



ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍

, few on here would like to see you in the dock.

I don't have one but I don't watch live tv,nothing that interests me,not even the EFL show when we win. , few on here would like to see you in the dock.I don't have one but I don't watch live tv,nothing that interests me,not even the EFL show when we win. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Dicky2006

Offline



Posts: 12 005





Posts: 12 005 Re: TV Licence « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:38:16 PM » I think have only watched 2 shows on the BBC so far this year.



Match of The Day (where I fast forward Lineker and all the crap)



And Dracula which was really good for 2 episodes and then the final episodes was utter shite.



Get rid.

Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 177





Posts: 8 177 Re: TV Licence « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:07:00 PM » It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise. Logged