Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 04, 2020, 06:27:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TV Licence  (Read 130 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 248


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:15:24 PM »
going up again,another influx of the poor will be heading for the magistrates to be criminalised over a tax that is no longer justifiable. oleary
 
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 879

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:27:23 PM »
DON'T GIVE A FUCK  👎

NEVER HAD ONE  👎

ONLY MUGS MUST PAY  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 248


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:27:23 PM
DON'T GIVE A FUCK  👎

NEVER HAD ONE  👎

ONLY MUGS MUST PAY  👍
sshhh, few on here would like to see you in the dock. :matty:
I don't have one but I don't watch live tv,nothing that interests me,not even the EFL show when we win.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 005


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:38:16 PM »
I think have only watched 2 shows on the BBC so far this year.

Match of The Day (where I fast forward Lineker and all the crap)

And Dracula which was really good for 2 episodes and then the final episodes was utter shite. 

Get rid.
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 177


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:07:00 PM »
It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 475


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:50:23 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 04:07:00 PM
It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise.

All they need to do is either decriminalize none payment of the fee or put it to a referendum. In both scenarios the BBC is toast.

And good fucking riddance. But there is no chance of either happening.
How can our very own deep state push their fake propaganda without a state broadcaster to push it for them? Lies about Iraqi WMD? Fake Syrian chemical weapons attacks? That whole bullshit Skipral affair?

Yeah the good old beeb runs propaganda for our deep state.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 300


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:24:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:27:23 PM
DON'T GIVE A FUCK  👎

NEVER HAD ONE  👎

ONLY MUGS MUST PAY  👍



Its included in the board & lodge you pay to your lass for the flat
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 