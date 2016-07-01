Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 04, 2020, 04:47:34 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TV Licence
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: TV Licence (Read 76 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 248
The ace face.
TV Licence
«
on:
Today
at 03:15:24 PM »
going up again,another influx of the poor will be heading for the magistrates to be criminalised over a tax that is no longer justifiable.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 879
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: TV Licence
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:27:23 PM »
DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎
NEVER HAD ONE 👎
ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 248
The ace face.
Re: TV Licence
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:33:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:27:23 PM
DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎
NEVER HAD ONE 👎
ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍
, few on here would like to see you in the dock.
I don't have one but I don't watch live tv,nothing that interests me,not even the EFL show when we win.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 005
Re: TV Licence
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:38:16 PM »
I think have only watched 2 shows on the BBC so far this year.
Match of The Day (where I fast forward Lineker and all the crap)
And Dracula which was really good for 2 episodes and then the final episodes was utter shite.
Get rid.
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 177
Re: TV Licence
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:07:00 PM »
It's interesting what's going on with the BBC, they seem as far from an impartial state broadcaster as it seems possible to be. Makes me wonder that if Boris et al are letting the BBC measure their own coffin, while giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Would make sense if they truly want to "abolish" the BBC in its current guise.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...