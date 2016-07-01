Jimmy Cooper

TV Licence

going up again,another influx of the poor will be heading for the magistrates to be criminalised over a tax that is no longer justifiable.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: TV Licence
DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎

NEVER HAD ONE 👎

ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍



NEVER HAD ONE 👎



ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍

Jimmy Cooper

Re: TV Licence
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:27:23 PM
DON'T GIVE A FUCK 👎

NEVER HAD ONE 👎

ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍



NEVER HAD ONE 👎



ONLY MUGS MUST PAY 👍

, few on here would like to see you in the dock.

few on here would like to see you in the dock.

I don't have one but I don't watch live tv,nothing that interests me,not even the EFL show when we win.

Dicky2006

Re: TV Licence
I think have only watched 2 shows on the BBC so far this year.



Match of The Day (where I fast forward Lineker and all the crap)



And Dracula which was really good for 2 episodes and then the final episodes was utter shite.



Get rid.

