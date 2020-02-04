Welcome,
February 04, 2020, 03:03:08 PM
CAN I SHOUT THROUGH THE WALL AT NEXT DOOR`S ALEXA ???
Topic: CAN I SHOUT THROUGH THE WALL AT NEXT DOOR`S ALEXA ??? (Read 38 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 069
CAN I SHOUT THROUGH THE WALL AT NEXT DOOR`S ALEXA ???
Today
at 02:18:37 PM »
WHEN THEY'RE OUT OR SOMETHING. TELL IT TO PUT ALL THE THE LIGHTS ON OR WHATEVER JUST TO PISS THEM OFF ???
THANKS IN ADVANCE AND I'LL CATCH YERS LATER. MIND HOW YOU GO !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
Posts: 9 089
UTB
Re: CAN I SHOUT THROUGH THE WALL AT NEXT DOOR`S ALEXA ???
Today
at 02:51:43 PM »
Worth a try i say
