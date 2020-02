Tortured_Mind



ONCE UPON A TIME A BLOKE BORROWED A TENNER OFF ME IN THE BOOKIES !!! « on: Today at 11:53:55 AM »



CAME UP TO ME AND ASKED TO BORROW A TENNER TO BACK A HORSE AND HE WOULD GIVE ME THE MONEY BACK AS SOON AS HE'D BEEN TO THE PO.



THE HORSE WON AND HE GAVE ME BACK THE TENNER WITHOUT INTEREST.



TURNED OUT HE'D BEEN TALKING TO A BLOKE IN THE BOOKIES WHO I KNEW OWNED HORSES AND HE'D GIVEN HIM A TIP.



THE SNAG HERE IS HE DIDN'T TELL ME THE TIP AS THE BLOKE TOLD HIM TO KEEP IT QUIET.



