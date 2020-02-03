Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Missing posters...............  (Read 944 times)
nekder365
« on: February 03, 2020, 11:54:28 PM »
Brocky 82,Rids,Robbso,Liverside Trifle................Hope there is not a hitman on the loose...Where are yous????
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM »
Robbso has flounced.

Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.

Ridsdale has burst his catheter

Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: February 04, 2020, 12:18:06 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM
Robbso has flounced.

Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.

Ridsdale has burst his catheter

Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others
Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.
Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.
As for RR/RSN......Clown.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #3 on: February 04, 2020, 04:56:05 PM »
 :jowo4:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: February 04, 2020, 05:01:30 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 04, 2020, 12:18:06 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM
Robbso has flounced.

Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.

Ridsdale has burst his catheter

Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others
Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.
Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.
As for RR/RSN......Clown.

Robbso said on here he was out. Shame, he's a decent lad
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: February 04, 2020, 05:40:40 PM »
 hope Robbso comes back. He is fuckin sound like.















The fuckin stupid cunt.










 
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: February 04, 2020, 09:18:44 PM »
And Pile. He had over a zillion posts and just stopped. Unless hes just had a name change, i dunno.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #7 on: February 04, 2020, 09:59:56 PM »
Yeah Pile was a good lad who is missed.

 
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: February 04, 2020, 10:16:10 PM »
Pile and Madmick both good posters.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: February 05, 2020, 12:17:15 AM »
Where's Capio?

 :stairlift:
plazmuh
« Reply #10 on: February 05, 2020, 02:16:42 AM »
Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..

I normally have my winter break at this time..

I find my energy is Low with no sunshine

So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..

Things will be back to normal early March.

Much Love
Plazmuh
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: February 05, 2020, 08:19:58 AM »
We could do with Ron lad back here too.


















We need as many fuckin stupid cunts as possible.









 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #12 on: February 05, 2020, 03:18:29 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on February 05, 2020, 02:16:42 AM
Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..

I normally have my winter break at this time..

I find my energy is Low with no sunshine

So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..

Things will be back to normal early March.

Much Love
Plazmuh

Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!

FACT!
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: February 05, 2020, 03:38:47 PM »
 mcl
Steboro
« Reply #14 on: February 05, 2020, 04:59:09 PM »
Maybe they are all Matty as hes quiet aswell.
plazmuh
« Reply #15 on: February 05, 2020, 10:47:47 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 05, 2020, 03:18:29 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on February 05, 2020, 02:16:42 AM
Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..

I normally have my winter break at this time..

I find my energy is Low with no sunshine

So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..

Things will be back to normal early March.

Much Love
Plazmuh

Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!

FACT!



 :homer: :homer: :homer:

I did not have him pegged as a Unicorn Hunter..



Strange mind I prefer  defenders to attackers all day long..
Jake Andrews
« Reply #16 on: February 06, 2020, 07:21:29 PM »
Pile, Linny, Ron, Rids, Capio, Bill, Freddie, Mackey & Robbso have all been excellent COB Posters. I hope at least some return.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: February 06, 2020, 07:56:38 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 06, 2020, 07:21:29 PM
Pile, Linny, Ron, Rids, Capio, Bill, Freddie, Mackey & Robbso have all been excellent COB Posters. I hope at least some return.

I'm at least half of them fuckers so what you moaning about?
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: February 06, 2020, 07:58:22 PM »
certain "new" posters arrive filling the board with relentless muslim shite, and loads of regular posters fuck off. its hardly a new occurrence
mingebag
« Reply #19 on: February 06, 2020, 08:07:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 07:58:22 PM
certain "new" posters arrive filling the board with relentless muslim shite, and loads of regular posters fuck off. its hardly a new occurrence

Where the "regulars" who fucked off left wing FMTTM snowflakes who couldn't handle a difference of opinion from COB posters by any chance  :pd:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #20 on: February 06, 2020, 08:10:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 07:58:22 PM
certain "new" posters arrive filling the board with relentless muslim shite, and loads of regular posters fuck off. its hardly a new occurrence
not true, multiple user names attacking one poster is more like it.

Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: February 06, 2020, 08:16:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 07:58:22 PM
certain "new" posters arrive filling the board with relentless muslim shite, and loads of regular posters fuck off. its hardly a new occurrence

"ban them steve, they're chasing away the good posters"

You slimey little twat. No wonder women find you repulsive.
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: February 06, 2020, 08:18:05 PM »
fucks it got to do with you?  :pd: :pd:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #23 on: February 06, 2020, 08:21:04 PM »
YOU STILL STALK MSCURLY CHOOCHOO?  mcl

BEER ME GINGER BALLS  :alf: :nige: mcl
CapsDave
« Reply #24 on: February 06, 2020, 09:25:17 PM »
Bob is new here
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: February 06, 2020, 09:28:12 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 06, 2020, 09:25:17 PM
Bob is new here


The mask slipped there  :alf:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #26 on: February 06, 2020, 09:48:01 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 06, 2020, 09:25:17 PM
Bob is new here

New? I've been here since July you daft twat. He's clearly referring to me because I've posted news stories which upset his left wing sensibilities.

I've not linked opinion pieces and I've only once posted something that wasn't relevant (the 2016 story which on should have checked first) which I apologised for.

Oh and for the record another two religion of peace types have been arrested for cutting off clitoris in Rotherham.

https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/news/view,two-arrested-in-rotherham-on-suspicion-of-fgm-offences_35106.htm

Just to be clear about the national news agenda here - that Wolves fan (17 year old) made the national press for chanting at a football game:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-51406677

But 2 people arrested for mutilating children is ignored.

I'll keep posting these stories if they're relevant, Matty can go and bugger another one of his cats the sneak runt.



El Capitan
« Reply #27 on: February 06, 2020, 09:51:39 PM »
Were going to need a bigger boat
Bobupanddown
« Reply #28 on: February 06, 2020, 09:55:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 09:51:39 PM
Were going to need a bigger boat

Happy with children having their genitalia cut off?

Classic #TeamSneakyCunt

 :matty: :matty: :matty:
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: February 06, 2020, 09:59:24 PM »
That bottle empty yet? Soon sussed who you are  mcl
Bobupanddown
« Reply #30 on: February 06, 2020, 10:09:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 09:59:24 PM
That bottle empty yet? Soon sussed who you are  mcl

Which deluded fantasy am I this week?

Lenin? Oldfield? Notts? Blind Faith?
All of the above?

You never even considered what's right in front of your face   
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #31 on: February 06, 2020, 10:11:26 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 06, 2020, 10:09:20 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 09:59:24 PM
That bottle empty yet? Soon sussed who you are  mcl

Which deluded fantasy am I this week?

Lenin? Oldfield? Notts? Blind Faith?
All of the above?

You never even considered what's right in front of your face   
what, this. :matty:
El Capitan
« Reply #32 on: February 06, 2020, 10:18:08 PM »
The alcohol fuel rages narrowed it down to a couple of posters. I then planted a few posts to see if/how he replied. He was too dumb to realise.


COB MORSE  :pope2:
CapsDave
« Reply #33 on: February 06, 2020, 10:21:27 PM »
 jc
Gramsci
« Reply #34 on: February 06, 2020, 10:53:31 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 06, 2020, 09:48:01 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 06, 2020, 09:25:17 PM
Bob is new here

New? I've been here since July you daft twat. He's clearly referring to me because I've posted news stories which upset his left wing sensibilities.

I've not linked opinion pieces and I've only once posted something that wasn't relevant (the 2016 story which on should have checked first) which I apologised for.

Oh and for the record another two religion of peace types have been arrested for cutting off clitoris in Rotherham.

https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/news/view,two-arrested-in-rotherham-on-suspicion-of-fgm-offences_35106.htm

Just to be clear about the national news agenda here - that Wolves fan (17 year old) made the national press for chanting at a football game:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-51406677

But 2 people arrested for mutilating children is ignored.

I'll keep posting these stories if they're relevant, Matty can go and bugger another one of his cats the sneak runt.





To be fair Bob, I think Matty is just calling you a boring cunt...don't you be self aggrandizing again  mcl
monkeyman
« Reply #35 on: February 06, 2020, 11:14:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 10:18:08 PM
The alcohol fuel rages narrowed it down to a couple of posters. I then planted a few posts to see if/how he replied. He was too dumb to realise.


COB MORSE  :pope2:
COULD BOB BE CROCKET  mick
Gramsci
« Reply #36 on: February 06, 2020, 11:23:25 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 06, 2020, 11:14:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 10:18:08 PM
The alcohol fuel rages narrowed it down to a couple of posters. I then planted a few posts to see if/how he replied. He was too dumb to realise.


COB MORSE  :pope2:
COULD BOB BE CROCKET  mick

 :jowo5:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #37 on: February 06, 2020, 11:27:55 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 06, 2020, 11:14:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 10:18:08 PM
The alcohol fuel rages narrowed it down to a couple of posters. I then planted a few posts to see if/how he replied. He was too dumb to realise.


COB MORSE  :pope2:
COULD BOB BE CROCKET  mick

Not a chance and I know Bob will be insulted by it  charles
DowningAlbion
« Reply #38 on: February 06, 2020, 11:43:01 PM »
Bob's a pseudo-intellectual but Crocket was genuinely thick as fuck...

But then again Bob's T-Bone log-in goes from thickest poster ever to phases of being suddenly articulate out of the blue and putting apostrophes in all the right places. It's a mystery alright oleary
CapsDave
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 12:02:50 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 06, 2020, 11:43:01 PM
Bob's a pseudo-intellectual but Crocket was genuinely thick as fuck...

But then again Bob's T-Bone log-in goes from thickest poster ever to phases of being suddenly articulate out of the blue and putting apostrophes in all the right places. It's a mystery alright oleary


Other people have picked up on that have they  mcl
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:31:04 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 10:18:08 PM
The alcohol fuel rages narrowed it down to a couple of posters. I then planted a few posts to see if/how he replied. He was too dumb to realise.


COB MORSE  :pope2:

So when are you going to get us all into the drawing room to reveal the culprit Miss Marple?

 :jowo4:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:05:14 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 10:31:04 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 06, 2020, 10:18:08 PM
The alcohol fuel rages narrowed it down to a couple of posters. I then planted a few posts to see if/how he replied. He was too dumb to realise.


COB MORSE  :pope2:

So when are you going to get us all into the drawing room to reveal the culprit Miss Marple?

 :jowo4:

Please elaborate  :matty: I can't wait for the big reveal.....
Freddie Boswell

« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 PM »
Fcuking hell it's warm in here isn't it  
El Capitan
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:29:09 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Yesterday at 11:17:16 PM
Fcuking hell it's warm in here isn't it  




You werent even mentioned  :wanker: :wanker:


 monkey
Freddie Boswell

« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:41:57 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 06, 2020, 07:21:29 PM
Pile, Linny, Ron, Rids, Capio, Bill, Freddie, Mackey & Robbso have all been excellent COB Posters. I hope at least some return.
My old mate Jake was pining for me  mcl

Keep your nose out you 
