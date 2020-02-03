nekder365

nekder365
Posts: 293
Missing posters...............
« on: February 03, 2020, 11:54:28 PM »
Brocky 82,Rids,Robbso,Liverside Trifle................Hope there is not a hitman on the loose...Where are yous????

RIK MAYALL

RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 987Once in every lifetime Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #1 on: February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM »
Robbso has flounced.



Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.



Ridsdale has burst his catheter



Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others

nekder365

Posts: 293 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #2 on: February 04, 2020, 12:18:06 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM
Robbso has flounced.



Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.



Ridsdale has burst his catheter



Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others

Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.

Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.

Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.

Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.

As for RR/RSN......Clown.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 963Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #5 on: February 04, 2020, 05:40:40 PM »































The fuckin stupid cunt.





















hope Robbso comes back. He is fuckin sound like.The fuckin stupid cunt.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 3 964 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #6 on: February 04, 2020, 09:18:44 PM »
And Pile. He had over a zillion posts and just stopped. Unless hes just had a name change, i dunno.

RedSteel

UTB





Posts: 9 091UTB Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #7 on: February 04, 2020, 09:59:56 PM »
Yeah Pile was a good lad who is missed.



Logged

RIK MAYALL

RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 987Once in every lifetime Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #8 on: February 04, 2020, 10:16:10 PM »
Pile and Madmick both good posters.





Logged Glory Glory Man United

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Posts: 6 340Pack o cunts Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #9 on: February 05, 2020, 12:17:15 AM »



Where's Capio?

plazmuh

Posts: 13 625 Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #10 on: February 05, 2020, 02:16:42 AM » Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..



I normally have my winter break at this time..



I find my energy is Low with no sunshine



So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..



Things will be back to normal early March.



Much Love

Plazmuh Logged

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 963Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #11 on: February 05, 2020, 08:19:58 AM »





































We need as many fuckin stupid cunts as possible.



















We could do with Ron lad back here too.We need as many fuckin stupid cunts as possible.

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 340Pack o cunts Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #12 on: February 05, 2020, 03:18:29 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on February 05, 2020, 02:16:42 AM Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..



I normally have my winter break at this time..



I find my energy is Low with no sunshine



So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..



Things will be back to normal early March.



Much Love

Plazmuh



Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!



FACT!



Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!FACT! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 963Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #13 on: February 05, 2020, 03:38:47 PM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Steboro

Posts: 3 115 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #14 on: February 05, 2020, 04:59:09 PM »
Maybe they are all Matty as hes quiet aswell.

Jake Andrews

Posts: 10 440 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:21:29 PM »
Pile, Linny, Ron, Rids, Capio, Bill, Freddie, Mackey & Robbso have all been excellent COB Posters. I hope at least some return.

El Capitan

Posts: 40 318 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:58:22 PM »
certain "new" posters arrive filling the board with relentless muslim shite, and loads of regular posters fuck off. its hardly a new occurrence

mingebag

Posts: 4 269 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:07:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:58:22 PM
certain "new" posters arrive filling the board with relentless muslim shite, and loads of regular posters fuck off. its hardly a new occurrence

Where the "regulars" who fucked off left wing FMTTM snowflakes who couldn't handle a difference of opinion from COB posters by any chance



Where the "regulars" who fucked off left wing FMTTM snowflakes who couldn't handle a difference of opinion from COB posters by any chance Where the "regulars" who fucked off left wing FMTTM snowflakes who couldn't handle a difference of opinion from COB posters by any chance Logged

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 278The ace face. Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:10:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:58:22 PM
certain "new" posters arrive filling the board with relentless muslim shite, and loads of regular posters fuck off. its hardly a new occurrence

not true, multiple user names attacking one poster is more like it.

not true, multiple user names attacking one poster is more like it.



not true, multiple user names attacking one poster is more like it. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

El Capitan

Posts: 40 318 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:18:05 PM »
fucks it got to do with you?

CapsDave

Posts: 4 141 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 PM »
Bob is new here



Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 495 Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:48:01 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:25:17 PM Bob is new here



New? I've been here since July you daft twat. He's clearly referring to me because I've posted news stories which upset his left wing sensibilities.



I've not linked opinion pieces and I've only once posted something that wasn't relevant (the 2016 story which on should have checked first) which I apologised for.



Oh and for the record another two religion of peace types have been arrested for cutting off clitoris in Rotherham.



https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/news/view,two-arrested-in-rotherham-on-suspicion-of-fgm-offences_35106.htm



Just to be clear about the national news agenda here - that Wolves fan (17 year old) made the national press for chanting at a football game:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-51406677



But 2 people arrested for mutilating children is ignored.



I'll keep posting these stories if they're relevant, Matty can go and bugger another one of his cats the sneak runt.







New? I've been here since July you daft twat. He's clearly referring to me because I've posted news stories which upset his left wing sensibilities.I've not linked opinion pieces and I've only once posted something that wasn't relevant (the 2016 story which on should have checked first) which I apologised for.Oh and for the record another two religion of peace types have been arrested for cutting off clitoris in Rotherham.Just to be clear about the national news agenda here - that Wolves fan (17 year old) made the national press for chanting at a football game:But 2 people arrested for mutilating children is ignored.I'll keep posting these stories if they're relevant, Matty can go and bugger another one of his cats the sneak runt. Logged

El Capitan

Posts: 40 318 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:51:39 PM »
Were going to need a bigger boat

El Capitan

Posts: 40 318 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:59:24 PM »
That bottle empty yet? Soon sussed who you are

El Capitan

Posts: 40 318 Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 PM »





COB MORSE The alcohol fuel rages narrowed it down to a couple of posters. I then planted a few posts to see if/how he replied. He was too dumb to realise.COB MORSE Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Posts: 4 141 Re: Missing posters...............
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 PM »



Gramsci

Posts: 7 825 Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:53:31 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:48:01 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:25:17 PM Bob is new here



New? I've been here since July you daft twat. He's clearly referring to me because I've posted news stories which upset his left wing sensibilities.



I've not linked opinion pieces and I've only once posted something that wasn't relevant (the 2016 story which on should have checked first) which I apologised for.



Oh and for the record another two religion of peace types have been arrested for cutting off clitoris in Rotherham.



https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/news/view,two-arrested-in-rotherham-on-suspicion-of-fgm-offences_35106.htm



Just to be clear about the national news agenda here - that Wolves fan (17 year old) made the national press for chanting at a football game:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-51406677



But 2 people arrested for mutilating children is ignored.



I'll keep posting these stories if they're relevant, Matty can go and bugger another one of his cats the sneak runt.









New? I've been here since July you daft twat. He's clearly referring to me because I've posted news stories which upset his left wing sensibilities.I've not linked opinion pieces and I've only once posted something that wasn't relevant (the 2016 story which on should have checked first) which I apologised for.Oh and for the record another two religion of peace types have been arrested for cutting off clitoris in Rotherham.Just to be clear about the national news agenda here - that Wolves fan (17 year old) made the national press for chanting at a football game:But 2 people arrested for mutilating children is ignored.I'll keep posting these stories if they're relevant, Matty can go and bugger another one of his cats the sneak runt.

To be fair Bob, I think Matty is just calling you a boring cunt...don't you be self aggrandizing again To be fair Bob, I think Matty is just calling you a boring cunt...don't you be self aggrandizing again Logged

DowningAlbion



MixerPosts: 184 Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM »



But then again Bob's T-Bone log-in goes from thickest poster ever to phases of being suddenly articulate out of the blue and putting apostrophes in all the right places. It's a mystery alright

Bob's a pseudo-intellectual but Crocket was genuinely thick as fuck...But then again Bob's T-Bone log-in goes from thickest poster ever to phases of being suddenly articulate out of the blue and putting apostrophes in all the right places. It's a mystery alright Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"