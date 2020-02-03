Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 06, 2020, 07:29:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Missing posters...............  (Read 593 times)
nekder365
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 293


View Profile
« on: February 03, 2020, 11:54:28 PM »
Brocky 82,Rids,Robbso,Liverside Trifle................Hope there is not a hitman on the loose...Where are yous????
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 987


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM »
Robbso has flounced.

Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.

Ridsdale has burst his catheter

Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
nekder365
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 293


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 04, 2020, 12:18:06 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM
Robbso has flounced.

Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.

Ridsdale has burst his catheter

Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others
Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.
Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.
As for RR/RSN......Clown.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 04, 2020, 04:56:05 PM »
 :jowo4:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 987


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 04, 2020, 05:01:30 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 04, 2020, 12:18:06 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM
Robbso has flounced.

Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.

Ridsdale has burst his catheter

Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others
Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.
Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.
As for RR/RSN......Clown.

Robbso said on here he was out. Shame, he's a decent lad
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 04, 2020, 05:40:40 PM »
 hope Robbso comes back. He is fuckin sound like.















The fuckin stupid cunt.










 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 964



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 04, 2020, 09:18:44 PM »
And Pile. He had over a zillion posts and just stopped. Unless hes just had a name change, i dunno.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 090

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 04, 2020, 09:59:56 PM »
Yeah Pile was a good lad who is missed.

 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 987


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 04, 2020, 10:16:10 PM »
Pile and Madmick both good posters.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 337

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:17:15 AM »
Where's Capio?

 :stairlift:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 625


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:16:42 AM »
Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..

I normally have my winter break at this time..

I find my energy is Low with no sunshine

So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..

Things will be back to normal early March.

Much Love
Plazmuh
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:19:58 AM »
We could do with Ron lad back here too.


















We need as many fuckin stupid cunts as possible.









 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 337

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:18:29 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 02:16:42 AM
Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..

I normally have my winter break at this time..

I find my energy is Low with no sunshine

So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..

Things will be back to normal early March.

Much Love
Plazmuh

Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!

FACT!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:38:47 PM »
 mcl
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 115


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:59:09 PM »
Maybe they are all Matty as hes quiet aswell.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 625


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:47:47 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:18:29 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 02:16:42 AM
Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..

I normally have my winter break at this time..

I find my energy is Low with no sunshine

So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..

Things will be back to normal early March.

Much Love
Plazmuh

Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!

FACT!



 :homer: :homer: :homer:

I did not have him pegged as a Unicorn Hunter..



Strange mind I prefer  defenders to attackers all day long..
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 440



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:21:29 PM »
Pile, Linny, Ron, Rids, Capio, Bill, Freddie, Mackey & Robbso have all been excellent COB Posters. I hope at least some return.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 