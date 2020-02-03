|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
Robbso has flounced.
Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.
Ridsdale has burst his catheter
Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others
Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.
Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.
As for RR/RSN......Clown.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Robbso has flounced.
Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.
Ridsdale has burst his catheter
Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others
Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.
Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.
As for RR/RSN......Clown.
Robbso said on here he was out. Shame, he's a decent lad
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..
I normally have my winter break at this time..
I find my energy is Low with no sunshine
So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..
Things will be back to normal early March.
Much Love
Plazmuh
Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!
FACT!
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|