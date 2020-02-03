nekder365

Missing posters............... « on: February 03, 2020, 11:54:28 PM » Brocky 82,Rids,Robbso,Liverside Trifle................Hope there is not a hitman on the loose...Where are yous????

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #1 on: February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM » Robbso has flounced.



Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.



Ridsdale has burst his catheter



Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others

nekder365

Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #2 on: February 04, 2020, 12:18:06 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 04, 2020, 12:06:30 AM Robbso has flounced.



Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.



Ridsdale has burst his catheter



Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others

Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.

Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.

Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.

Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.

As for RR/RSN......Clown.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #5 on: February 04, 2020, 05:40:40 PM »































The fuckin stupid cunt.





















hope Robbso comes back. He is fuckin sound like.The fuckin stupid cunt.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #6 on: February 04, 2020, 09:18:44 PM » And Pile. He had over a zillion posts and just stopped. Unless hes just had a name change, i dunno.

RedSteel

UTB





Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #7 on: February 04, 2020, 09:59:56 PM » Yeah Pile was a good lad who is missed.



Logged

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #8 on: February 04, 2020, 10:16:10 PM » Pile and Madmick both good posters.





Logged

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:17:15 AM »



Where's Capio?

plazmuh

Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:16:42 AM » Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..



I normally have my winter break at this time..



I find my energy is Low with no sunshine



So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..



Things will be back to normal early March.



Much Love

Plazmuh

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:19:58 AM »





































We need as many fuckin stupid cunts as possible.



















We could do with Ron lad back here too.We need as many fuckin stupid cunts as possible.

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:18:29 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 02:16:42 AM Im not absent im simply on my hybernation period..



I normally have my winter break at this time..



I find my energy is Low with no sunshine



So rather than underperform I rest and recouperate..



Things will be back to normal early March.



Much Love

Plazmuh



Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!



FACT!



Plazmuh is Danny Ayala!FACT!

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:38:47 PM »

Steboro

Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:59:09 PM » Maybe they are all Matty as hes quiet aswell.