nekder365

Offline



Posts: 293





Posts: 293 Missing posters............... « on: February 03, 2020, 11:54:28 PM » Brocky 82,Rids,Robbso,Liverside Trifle................Hope there is not a hitman on the loose...Where are yous???? Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 978





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 978Once in every lifetime Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:06:30 AM » Robbso has flounced.



Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.



Ridsdale has burst his catheter



Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others Logged Glory Glory Man United

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 293





Posts: 293 Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:18:06 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:06:30 AM Robbso has flounced.



Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.



Ridsdale has burst his catheter



Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others

Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.

Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.

As for RR/RSN......Clown. Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.As for RR/RSN......Clown. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 978





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 978Once in every lifetime Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:01:30 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:18:06 AM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:06:30 AM Robbso has flounced.



Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.



Ridsdale has burst his catheter



Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others

Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.

Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.

As for RR/RSN......Clown.

Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.As for RR/RSN......Clown.

Robbso said on here he was out. Shame, he's a decent lad Robbso said on here he was out. Shame, he's a decent lad Logged Glory Glory Man United

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 10 934





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 934Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:40:40 PM »































The fuckin stupid cunt.





















hope Robbso comes back. He is fuckin sound like.The fuckin stupid cunt. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 963







Posts: 3 963 Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:18:44 PM » And Pile. He had over a zillion posts and just stopped. Unless hes just had a name change, i dunno. Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 090



UTB





Posts: 9 090UTB Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:59:56 PM » Yeah Pile was a good lad who is missed.



Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 978





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 978Once in every lifetime Re: Missing posters............... « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 PM » Pile and Madmick both good posters.





Logged Glory Glory Man United