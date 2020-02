Robbso has flounced.



Brocky has gone for spelling lessons.



Ridsdale has burst his catheter



Riverside Rifle is, RobShrugNicholls and many fucking others



Hope Robbso hasnt flounced i know hes a cantankerous chewy cnut but he makes decent reading.Worked out who Brocky was a while ago and Rids and Trotsky threads are always worth a laugh.As for RR/RSN......Clown.