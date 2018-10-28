Well who would have thunk it. Nissan is telling the EUSSR that in the event of a no deal and tariffs, it will move ALL its European manufacturing to Sunderland. So all along we were sold a load of shxte from the Project Fear Remoaners. You stupid buggers should be feeling rather silly today. Come on Boris sock it to them.

Read the full FT article not the Daily Mail headline. It is a leaked report for different scenarios. Pretty much all of them are bad news for the Nissan plant in Sunderland especially a hard brexit with tarrifs and or lack of access to the single market.

Why would anyone voting Remain feel silly.....like the poster said above, have you read the full FT article?I would be delighted IF this happened, but if you read what analysts are saying, the movement of production from EU and UK, would also see some production move to the EU from the UK depending on a range of factors.Don't be an ill informed gobshite all your life Bill

