Well who would have thunk it. Nissan is telling the EUSSR that in the event of a no deal and tariffs, it will move ALL its European manufacturing to Sunderland. So all along we were sold a load of shxte from the Project Fear Remoaners. You stupid buggers should be feeling rather silly today. Come on Boris sock it to them.
Why would anyone voting Remain feel silly.....like the poster said above, have you read the full FT article?
I would be delighted IF this happened, but if you read what analysts are saying, the movement of production from EU and UK, would also see some production move to the EU from the UK depending on a range of factors.
Don't be an ill informed gobshite all your life Bill
It doesn't actually say that in the FT article. It says that publicly Nissan are denying that the scenario Bill mentions is a genuine contingency plan and that if tariffs exist it might pull production from both the UK and the EU
The article goes on to say however that as Nissan have invested £4bn into Sunderland it will want to keep production there. It also mentions that tariffs on parts coming into Sunderland from Europe will be less of an issue after 2022 when diesels are dropped altogether so Renault engines will not be required.
It suggests that focusing on the UK market only may well be sustainable under WTO terms with tariffs imposed on European manufacturer's vehicles.
The overall tone of the article is very much a positive one for Sunderland whilst still maintaining some caution.