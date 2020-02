Bill Buxton

Nissan and a No Deal Brexit « on: Today at 07:48:37 PM » Well who would have thunk it. Nissan is telling the EUSSR that in the event of a no deal and tariffs, it will move ALL its European manufacturing to Sunderland. So all along we were sold a load of shxte from the Project Fear Remoaners. You stupid buggers should be feeling rather silly today. Come on Boris sock it to them.