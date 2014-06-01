Welcome,
February 03, 2020, 09:44:19 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
Author
Topic: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty (Read 200 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 243
Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
on:
Today
at 06:47:48 PM
Stabbed her Dad in the back and killed him.
No surprises there.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 873
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:15:28 PM
MANSLAUGHTER AT LEAST 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 244
The ace face.
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:29:55 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 06:47:48 PM
Stabbed her Dad in the back and killed him.
No surprises there.
Few back stabbers on ere judging from their posts.
Usually the selective liberal types.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 967
Once in every lifetime
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:04:56 PM
Imagine what she'd be like in a relationship.
You wouldn't dare get in to an argument with her in case she knifed ya.
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 243
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:25:37 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:04:56 PM
Imagine what she'd be like in a relationship.
You wouldn't dare get in to an argument with her in case she knifed ya.
Relationship?
I'm sure even Thunder wouldn't ..
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 244
The ace face.
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:31:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:25:37 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:04:56 PM
Imagine what she'd be like in a relationship.
You wouldn't dare get in to an argument with her in case she knifed ya.
Relationship?
I'm sure even Thunder wouldn't ..
Are you giving odds.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 243
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:33:46 PM
2nd thoughts, she has a pulse
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 967
Once in every lifetime
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:35:39 PM
a dead cow doesn't have a pulse, yet Thunder Lips would buck it
Glory Glory Man United
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 221
Easy now
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:13:22 PM
He sounded like a full on bully, who had been at her all her life.
Sounds like she snapped and stuck it to him.
I personally hate bullies and think he got what he deserved. So did the jury
Up yours
