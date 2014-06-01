Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 243



Today at 06:47:48 PM
Stabbed her Dad in the back and killed him.

No surprises there.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:15:28 PM
MANSLAUGHTER AT LEAST 👍
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 244


The ace face.


Reply #2 on: Today at 07:29:55 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:47:48 PM
Stabbed her Dad in the back and killed him.

No surprises there.
Few back stabbers on ere judging from their posts.  oleary
Usually the selective liberal types. :matty:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 967


Once in every lifetime


Reply #3 on: Today at 08:04:56 PM
Imagine what she'd be like in a relationship.

You wouldn't dare get in to an argument with her in case she knifed ya.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 243



Reply #4 on: Today at 08:25:37 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:04:56 PM
Imagine what she'd be like in a relationship.

You wouldn't dare get in to an argument with her in case she knifed ya.

Relationship?  klins

I'm sure even Thunder wouldn't ..
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 244


The ace face.


Reply #5 on: Today at 08:31:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:25:37 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:04:56 PM
Imagine what she'd be like in a relationship.

You wouldn't dare get in to an argument with her in case she knifed ya.

Relationship?  klins

I'm sure even Thunder wouldn't ..


Are you giving odds. :chrisk:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 243



Reply #6 on: Today at 08:33:46 PM
2nd thoughts, she has a pulse  :alf:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 967


Once in every lifetime


Reply #7 on: Today at 08:35:39 PM
a dead cow doesn't have a pulse, yet Thunder Lips would buck it
Clive Road
Posts: 221

Easy now


Reply #8 on: Today at 09:13:22 PM
He sounded like a full on bully, who had been at her all her life.

Sounds like she snapped and stuck it to him.

I personally hate bullies and think he got what he deserved. So did the jury
