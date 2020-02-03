Welcome,
February 03, 2020, 07:59:46 PM
Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
Topic: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 241
Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
Stabbed her Dad in the back and killed him.
No surprises there.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 873
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
MANSLAUGHTER AT LEAST 👍
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 243
The ace face.
Re: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty
Quote from: Wee_Willie
Today
at 06:47:48 PM
Stabbed her Dad in the back and killed him.
No surprises there.
Few back stabbers on ere judging from their posts.
Usually the selective liberal types.
