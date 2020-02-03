Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 03, 2020, 07:59:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jessica Breeze the Dad killer Not Guilty  (Read 82 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 241



View Profile
« on: Today at 06:47:48 PM »
Stabbed her Dad in the back and killed him.

No surprises there.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:15:28 PM »
MANSLAUGHTER AT LEAST 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 243


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:29:55 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:47:48 PM
Stabbed her Dad in the back and killed him.

No surprises there.
Few back stabbers on ere judging from their posts.  oleary
Usually the selective liberal types. :matty:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 