LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





THE FISHING WARS !!!
« on: Today at 12:31:03 PM »
ABOUT TO START NOW WE HAVE BLOCKED FRANCE ACCESS TO OUR WATERS.... THERE THREATENING TO BURN OUR BOATS.... THE NAVY WILL NEED TO BE ALL OVER THIS 👍



ALSO THREATENING TO BLOCK CALAIS IF WE DONT ALLOW EM.... FUCK OFF YOU FRENCH SLIMEY FUCKING PIGS 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: THE FISHING WARS !!!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:36:11 PM »
End of 2020, fishing rights the same until then.

(they're)





(they're)

BigSmiffy

Re: THE FISHING WARS !!!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:34:56 PM »
Reciprocal fishing rights is one of the first things Boris will give up especially if mean access for our services industry to the EU market. The fishing industry is a tiny tiny part of our economy and most of the fish british fishermen catch is sold in the EU anyway.

RedSteel

UTB





Re: THE FISHING WARS !!!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:26:53 PM »
I could be wrong but I'm sure i read somewhere, that BJ has told them, fishing rights are off the table. Also, Macron wanting a 25yr rights contract which is going to lead to bother.

Our waters, our fish, fuck all to negotiate really.



Our waters, our fish, fuck all to negotiate really. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: THE FISHING WARS !!!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:45:35 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:26:53 PM
I could be wrong but I'm sure i read somewhere, that BJ has told them, fishing rights are off the table. Also, Macron wanting a 25yr rights contract which is going to lead to bother.

Our waters, our fish, fuck all to negotiate really.

THAT IS CORRECT 👍



Our waters, our fish, fuck all to negotiate really.



THAT IS CORRECT 👍



HE HAS VETOED THE 25 YEARS.... THEY HAVE TO APPLY ANNUALLY AND I HOPE HE FUCKS EM OFF WITH THAT TOO 👍👊👍

BigSmiffy

Re: THE FISHING WARS !!!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:54:51 PM »
Boris also told the DUP there would be no border down the Irish Sea but he soon when back on that when it suited him.