February 03, 2020, 04:17:52 PM
Topic: BROWNE....  (Read 144 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 12:20:36 PM »
TEARING IT UP AT OXFORD... SCORING FOR FUN  👍

SHOULD NEVER BEEN ALLOWED OUT ON LOAN  👎
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:52:25 PM »
Found his level.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:56:31 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:25 PM
Found his level.

HE'S NOT A FUCKING THEODOLITE YA DAFT CUNT  👎😂👎
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:56:31 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:25 PM
Found his level.

HE'S NOT A FUCKING THEODOLITE YA DAFT CUNT  👎😂👎

Leave the Greeks out of this
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:20:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:56:31 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:25 PM
Found his level.

HE'S NOT A FUCKING THEODOLITE YA DAFT CUNT  👎😂👎

Are they the ones with little arms?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:27:09 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:20:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:56:31 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:25 PM
Found his level.

HE'S NOT A FUCKING THEODOLITE YA DAFT CUNT  👎😂👎

Are they the ones with little arms?

NOW NOW TRACTOR TEL... THAT'S BAD FORM MOCKING THE AFFLICTED  👎

YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER  🙄
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:28:05 PM »
Pulling his cunt out so he can back to Boro instead of being stuck in League 1  forever
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:50:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:27:09 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:20:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:56:31 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:52:25 PM
Found his level.

HE'S NOT A FUCKING THEODOLITE YA DAFT CUNT  👎😂👎

Are they the ones with little arms?

NOW NOW TRACTOR TEL... THAT'S BAD FORM MOCKING THE AFFLICTED  👎

YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER  🙄

I could have said little legs.
