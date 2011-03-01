Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 03, 2020, 10:04:09 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hats off to the Met police
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Hats off to the Met police (Read 39 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 078
Hats off to the Met police
«
on:
Today
at 09:32:46 AM »
Ive have enough to say about the police in the past, but largely support them doing a shit job dealing with shit people, but that was brilliant yesterday
10/10
I dont see how radicalised Muslims can be convinced they are wrong. Apparently rules have been changed to take away from judges powers to hold offenders longer if they are thought still dangerous.
You know my politics are largely left, but when I go right, I go hard right. Id build Guantanamo on a Scottish island. Leave them there to chat to one another until they die. Or even in solitary. No cameras other than cctv
Bye bye, lads
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:36:55 AM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 7 658
Re: Hats off to the Met police
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:38:44 AM »
Yes shoot the cunts is the best solution
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 469
Re: Hats off to the Met police
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:47:30 AM »
Tommy Robinson got 18 months for filming Islamic pedos going to court.
Sudesh Amman got 18 months for sharing terrorist manuals, which included a tutorial on homemade bombs.
Amman had already declared his wish to carry out a terrorist attack, stockpiled arms and openly praised Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). He even reportedly urged his girlfriend to behead her parents, calling them "kuffars" or non-believers.
The British justice system for you, quite happy to sacrifice you on the altar of multiculturalism.
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 2 978
Re: Hats off to the Met police
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:51:46 AM »
100% agree with the OP here
One less wanker in the world
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...