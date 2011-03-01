Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 03, 2020, 10:04:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hats off to the Met police  (Read 39 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 078



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:32:46 AM »
Ive have enough to say about the police in the past, but largely support them doing a shit job dealing with shit people, but that was brilliant yesterday

10/10

I dont see how radicalised Muslims can be convinced they are wrong. Apparently rules have been changed to take away from judges powers to hold offenders longer if they are thought still dangerous.

You know my politics are largely left, but when I go right, I go hard right. Id build Guantanamo on  a Scottish island. Leave them there to chat to one another until they die. Or even in solitary. No cameras other than cctv

Bye bye, lads
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:55 AM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 658


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:38:44 AM »
Yes shoot the cunts is the best solution
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 469


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:30 AM »
Tommy Robinson got 18 months for filming Islamic pedos going to court.

Sudesh Amman got 18 months for sharing terrorist manuals, which included a tutorial on homemade bombs.
Amman had already declared his wish to carry out a terrorist attack, stockpiled arms and openly praised Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). He even reportedly urged his girlfriend to behead her parents, calling them "kuffars" or non-believers.

The British justice system for you, quite happy to sacrifice you on the altar of multiculturalism.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 978


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:46 AM »
100% agree with the OP here

One less wanker in the world
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 