Hats off to the Met police « on: Today at 09:32:46 AM » Ive have enough to say about the police in the past, but largely support them doing a shit job dealing with shit people, but that was brilliant yesterday



10/10



I dont see how radicalised Muslims can be convinced they are wrong. Apparently rules have been changed to take away from judges powers to hold offenders longer if they are thought still dangerous.



You know my politics are largely left, but when I go right, I go hard right. Id build Guantanamo on a Scottish island. Leave them there to chat to one another until they die. Or even in solitary. No cameras other than cctv



Bye bye, lads