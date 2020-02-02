Welcome,
February 02, 2020, 11:38:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
To any Islamic extremist
Author
Topic: To any Islamic extremist (Read 120 times)
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 523
To any Islamic extremist
«
on:
Today
at 09:49:26 PM »
There should now be a rule if found guilty of spreading any of the extreme shite you will dangle till you're dead.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 467
Re: To any Islamic extremist
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:56:24 PM »
Fuck that, no trials. Just quick military tribunals.
Then just a bullet and a quick disposal of the corpse.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 295
Re: To any Islamic extremist
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:57:56 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 09:49:26 PM
There should now be a rule if found guilty of spreading any of the extreme shite you will dangle till you're dead.
RIP BOBEND
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 523
Re: To any Islamic extremist
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:02:00 PM »
Surely we can make a buck using them for dog food or something
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 395
Re: To any Islamic extremist
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:05:36 PM »
Yaaaaaaaaaaaaawwwwwwwwwwwwwnnnnnnnn
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 467
Re: To any Islamic extremist
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:11:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:57:56 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 09:49:26 PM
There should now be a rule if found guilty of spreading any of the extreme shite you will dangle till you're dead.
RIP BOBEND
You've quoted the wrong poster, dumb arse
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 000
Re: To any Islamic extremist
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:50:10 PM »
A headlock awaits
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 238
Re: To any Islamic extremist
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:18:55 PM »
Boris needs a clandestine cover like the BBC to better manage these creatures. Silencer, bullet no news just a quick death.
Logged
