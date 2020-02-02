Welcome,
February 02, 2020, 07:35:01 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RELIGEON OF PEACE 🤔
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 855
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
RELIGEON OF PEACE 🤔
«
on:
Today
at 05:28:44 PM »
AT IT AGAIN IN STREATHAM 👎
SO GLAD THEY BLEW THE CUNTS LIGHTS OUT 👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 454
Re: RELIGEON OF PEACE 🤔
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:36:35 PM »
Ow lad - I do the fucking Muslim threads around here.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 044
Re: RELIGEON OF PEACE 🤔
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:17:41 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
