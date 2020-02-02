Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2020, 09:41:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Religion of peace at it again  (Read 209 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 458


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:41:19 PM »
Numerous people stabbed, police have shot the suspect in south London.

Who wants a bet he was "mentally ill" ?

Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 235



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:06:08 PM »
Thoughts and prayers for the victims, as usual. Leave that cunt rot in the street with his scruffy beard as a symbol for those that refuse to accept we have serious problems with a multicultural ideology.

Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 240



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:28:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:41:19 PM
Numerous people stabbed, police have shot the suspect in south London.

Who wants a bet he was "mentally ill" ?


They all are Mr Down  :meltdown: :meltdown:
A stone age religion that the world left behind 200 years ago  souey
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 235



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:53:15 PM »
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 522

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:09:36 PM »
At least the police are actually dealing with these white hating, muslim pigs appropriately these days, especially compared with the Keystone Cop style bungling with regards to those racist rats who murdered Lee Rigby.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 458


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:13:46 PM »
Corbyn and Khan have rushed to give condolences to the terrorists family.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 122


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:15:47 PM »
Have they?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 520


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:26:15 PM »
Where is towz backing up the muzzy's  :ponce:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 999


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:53:15 PM


That's been taken from the jobcentre in Detroit  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 