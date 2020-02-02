Welcome,
February 02, 2020, 09:41:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Religion of peace at it again
Author
Topic: Religion of peace at it again
Bobupanddown
Religion of peace at it again
«
on:
Today
at 04:41:19 PM »
Numerous people stabbed, police have shot the suspect in south London.
Who wants a bet he was "mentally ill" ?
Wee_Willie
Re: Religion of peace at it again
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:06:08 PM »
Thoughts and prayers for the victims, as usual. Leave that cunt rot in the street with his scruffy beard as a symbol for those that refuse to accept we have serious problems with a multicultural ideology.
mingebag
Re: Religion of peace at it again
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:28:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:41:19 PM
Numerous people stabbed, police have shot the suspect in south London.
Who wants a bet he was "mentally ill" ?
They all are Mr Down
A stone age religion that the world left behind 200 years ago
Wee_Willie
Re: Religion of peace at it again
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:53:15 PM »
Bud Wiser
Re: Religion of peace at it again
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:09:36 PM »
At least the police are actually dealing with these white hating, muslim pigs appropriately these days, especially compared with the Keystone Cop style bungling with regards to those racist rats who murdered Lee Rigby.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Bobupanddown
Re: Religion of peace at it again
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:13:46 PM »
Corbyn and Khan have rushed to give condolences to the terrorists family.
CapsDave
Re: Religion of peace at it again
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:15:47 PM »
Have they?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RobShrugNichols
Re: Religion of peace at it again
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:26:15 PM »
Where is towz backing up the muzzy's
Skinz
Re: Religion of peace at it again
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:53:15 PM
That's been taken from the jobcentre in Detroit
