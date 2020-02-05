|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Who's Facebook?
It's an online social media platform.
Nice one TC...
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Who's Facebook?
It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he would he find it on.
Whoosh!
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Who's Facebook?
It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he would he find it on.
Whoosh!
not buying it given your pedantry on here.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Who's Facebook?
It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he would he find it on.
Whoosh!
not buying it given your pedantry on here.
Eh?
He asked "Who is Facebook?" so I answered drawing attention the misuse of who's instead of whose.
Worthy of another whoosh there.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Who's Facebook?
It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he would he find it on.
Whoosh!
not buying it given your pedantry on here.
Eh?
He asked "Who is Facebook?" so I answered drawing attention the misuse of who's instead of whose.
Worthy of another whoosh there.
why not write "whose" like you normally do.#NEVERWRONG.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:28:40 PM by Jimmy Cooper »
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.
Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt.
#NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING
the irony of being called dull by a pedant.
YOU SAYING TRACTOR TEL ONLY HAS ONE FEATHER IN HIS CAP ?
ONE STRING ON HIS BANJO 😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.
Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt.
#NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING
the irony of being called dull by a pedant.
YOU SAYING TRACTOR TEL ONLY HAS ONE FEATHER IN HIS CAP ?
ONE STRING ON HIS BANJO 😂😂😂👍
Now THAT'S proper irony from the little fat fella.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.
Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt.
#NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING
the irony of being called dull by a pedant.
YOU SAYING TRACTOR TEL ONLY HAS ONE FEATHER IN HIS CAP ?
ONE STRING ON HIS BANJO 😂😂😂👍
Now THAT'S proper irony from the little fat fella.
BIT TOO CLOSE TOO HOME THERE EH TEL
IT CERTAINLY WOUND YOU UP SOME
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.
Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt.
#NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING
the irony of being called dull by a pedant.
Only works is you think pedantry is dull, you do because you're thick.
that's a bite,are you upset because you were wrong.I'm only fucking about,it seems this is important to you.
YES TEL THROWS A FANNY FIT WHEN HE IS WRONG 👍😂😂😂👍
ADMIT YOU WE'RE WRONG TEL.... THERE'S A GOOD LAD 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.
Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt.
#NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING
the irony of being called dull by a pedant.
Only works is you think pedantry is dull, you do because you're thick.
that's a bite,are you upset because you were wrong.I'm only fucking about,it seems this is important to you.
YES TEL THROWS A FANNY TIT WHEN HE IS WRONG 👍😂😂😂👍
ADMIT YOU WE'RE WRONG TEL.... THERE'S A GOOD LAD 👍
I've never thrown you anywhere, you take that back.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|