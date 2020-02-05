Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 07, 2020, 12:10:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?  (Read 3001 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 988


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: February 05, 2020, 08:13:05 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on February 05, 2020, 03:45:12 PM
He could always send his son out again with a sword

Oh wait

I shouldnt but..... :nige:
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 030


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:08:26 AM »
the video is all over the lads FB anyways on public display
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 997


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 AM »
If its all over the net already, anyone care to post a link? 
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 115


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:22:56 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 09:08:26 AM
the video is all over the lads FB anyways on public display

Who's Facebook?

Link?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 821


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:13:27 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:22:56 PM
Who's Facebook?

It's an online social media platform.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 342

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 02:22:25 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:13:27 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:22:56 PM
Who's Facebook?

It's an online social media platform.

Nice one TC... jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 281


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:36:10 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:13:27 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:22:56 PM
Who's Facebook?

It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he  would he find it on.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 821


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:06:17 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:36:10 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:13:27 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:22:56 PM
Who's Facebook?

It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he  would he find it on.

Whoosh!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 269



View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM »
Stacking up the Whooshes lately Mr Socks  :alf:
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 405


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:37:00 PM »
Its a shit fight anyway , both of them are useless really an theres only goner be 1 winner when a man in his early 20s fight a 50 year old .
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 906

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Yesterday at 04:37:00 PM
Its a shit fight anyway , both of them are useless really an theres only goner be 1 winner when a man in his early 20s fight a 50 year old .

UNLESS I'M FIGHTING CRAB STICK BACK MATTY  👍😂😂😂👍💪👊👊👊
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 281


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:06:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:36:10 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:13:27 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:22:56 PM
Who's Facebook?

It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he  would he find it on.

Whoosh!
not buying it given your pedantry on here.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 988


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 05:13:52 PM »
It only lasts 40 odd seconds.

Load of shit
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 821


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:19:02 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:06:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:36:10 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:13:27 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:22:56 PM
Who's Facebook?

It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he  would he find it on.

Whoosh!
not buying it given your pedantry on here.

Eh?

He asked "Who is Facebook?" so I answered drawing attention the misuse of who's instead of whose.
Worthy of another whoosh there.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 281


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:24:46 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 06:19:02 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:06:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:36:10 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:13:27 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:22:56 PM
Who's Facebook?

It's an online social media platform.
he wasn't asking about Facebook (what's facebook?) he was enquiring as to which members page he  would he find it on.

Whoosh!
not buying it given your pedantry on here.

Eh?

He asked "Who is Facebook?" so I answered drawing attention the misuse of who's instead of whose.
Worthy of another whoosh there.

why not write "whose" like you normally do.#NEVERWRONG.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:28:40 PM by Jimmy Cooper » Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 821


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:02:45 AM »
I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.
Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt.  #NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING

 jc
 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 906

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:06:06 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Yesterday at 04:37:00 PM
Its a shit fight anyway , both of them are useless really an theres only goner be 1 winner when a man in his early 20s fight a 50 year old .

20  AND 48  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 281


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:45:25 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:02:45 AM
I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.
Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt.  #NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING

 jc
 
the irony of being called dull by a pedant. souey
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 906

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:51:59 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:45:25 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:02:45 AM
I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.
Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt.  #NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING

 jc
 
the irony of being called dull by a pedant. souey



YOU SAYING TRACTOR TEL ONLY HAS ONE FEATHER IN HIS CAP ?
ONE STRING ON HIS BANJO  😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 