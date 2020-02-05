LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 906



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 906I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ? « Reply #68 on: Today at 11:51:59 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:45:25 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:02:45 AM

Seems it was wasted on you, you dull cunt. #NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING







I thought it'd be more fun to answer the question he asked in a humorous way.Seems it was wasted on you,#NEVERREMOTELYINTERESTING



the irony of being called dull by a pedant.



YOU SAYING TRACTOR TEL ONLY HAS ONE FEATHER IN HIS CAP ?

ONE STRING ON HIS BANJO 😂😂😂👍 YOU SAYING TRACTOR TEL ONLY HAS ONE FEATHER IN HIS CAP ?ONE STRING ON HIS BANJO 😂😂😂👍