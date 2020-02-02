Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 04, 2020, 09:23:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?  (Read 1550 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: February 02, 2020, 04:07:58 PM »
OF A WELL KNOWN BORO LAD GETTING PUT ON HIS ARSE ON SATURDAY BY A YOUNG LAD IN A BARE KNUCKLE FIGHT IN STEWARTS PARK EARLY SAT MORNING 😂😂😂

COULDN'T HAPPEN TO A NICER BULLY 😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 900


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 02, 2020, 04:26:39 PM »
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 245


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 02, 2020, 04:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on February 02, 2020, 04:26:39 PM
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
it will be all initials,be like reading the alphabet,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 02, 2020, 04:35:47 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on February 02, 2020, 04:26:39 PM
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?

J.P.

YOU WOULD THINK HE WOULD HAVE LEARNT A LESSON AFTER WHATS GONE ON 👍

ON THE JOB IM WORKING ON... DON'T EVEN GIVE HIM THE TIME OF DAY 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 969


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 02, 2020, 04:52:01 PM »
Just whatsapped you it pal. Silly cunt wants to grow the fuck up.

After the year or 2 he has had, he should know better.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 540


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 02, 2020, 04:59:13 PM »
And the winner for the chaviest thread.....
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 534


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 02, 2020, 04:59:54 PM »
JACK PALANCE 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 02, 2020, 05:05:12 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 02, 2020, 04:52:01 PM
Just whatsapped you it pal. Silly cunt wants to grow the fuck up.

After the year or 2 he has had, he should know better.

👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 02, 2020, 05:05:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 02, 2020, 04:59:54 PM
JACK PALANCE 

JACKIE PARSONS YA DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 066



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 02, 2020, 05:06:28 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 136


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 02, 2020, 05:07:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 05:05:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 02, 2020, 04:59:54 PM
JACK PALANCE 

JACKIE PARSONS YA DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

Doesn't she have the vets over Stockton ? 
Logged
Reidydog
****
Online Online

Posts: 282


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 02, 2020, 05:27:35 PM »
Is there a link?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 245


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 02, 2020, 05:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Reidydog on February 02, 2020, 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?
is there a point. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 02, 2020, 05:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Reidydog on February 02, 2020, 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 969


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: February 02, 2020, 05:54:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on February 02, 2020, 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: February 02, 2020, 07:45:00 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 02, 2020, 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on February 02, 2020, 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: February 02, 2020, 07:57:09 PM »
He went round the lads house with a gang of Kurds and put hes windows in aswell.Never learn.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: February 02, 2020, 08:05:55 PM »
Quote from: Redarmy40 on February 02, 2020, 07:57:09 PM
He went round the lads house with a gang of Kurds and put hes windows in aswell.Never learn.


THAT'S WHAT  THE FIGHT ON SAT MORNING WAS OVER.... RIDES ROUND THAT SABIC SITE ON HIS BIKE LIKE HE FUCKING OWNS IT  😂😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: February 02, 2020, 08:15:34 PM »
I thought he was on Mgt
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: February 02, 2020, 08:17:24 PM »
Quote from: Redarmy40 on February 02, 2020, 08:15:34 PM
I thought he was on Mgt
[/quote
HE WAS... FOREMAN SCAFF FOR BILFINGER ON SABIC NOW...
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: February 02, 2020, 08:19:22 PM »
He wont have much pull on there now then
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 404


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: February 02, 2020, 08:22:05 PM »
Got shown the video about 5 times at half time on the concourse at the match . Apparantly somethings gone on today aswell over it
Logged
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: February 02, 2020, 08:24:53 PM »
Wouldnt be suprised properly a lot more getting involved
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 969


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: February 02, 2020, 08:44:42 PM »
John picko is a cock

A typical bully boy
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 175


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: February 02, 2020, 09:26:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 07:45:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 02, 2020, 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on February 02, 2020, 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍

Pot calling the kettle right there  charles
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 540


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: February 02, 2020, 09:32:33 PM »
Quote from: calamity on February 02, 2020, 09:26:09 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 07:45:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 02, 2020, 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on February 02, 2020, 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍

Pot calling the kettle right there  charles

Don't you have to have been someone to be a has been? Not just talk shite on a message board.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 066



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: February 02, 2020, 10:13:19 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 296


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: February 02, 2020, 10:15:01 PM »
Its all very exciting.....
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 129


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: February 02, 2020, 10:19:05 PM »
Rik you have ruined it for  :lids:

He likes to use initials to appear ITK
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 103


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: February 02, 2020, 10:36:17 PM »
So get the link up then.  I'm not in the correct circle to have seen it.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 962



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: February 02, 2020, 10:46:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 07:45:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 02, 2020, 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on February 02, 2020, 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍

Know Frankie well but the Connors weren't shy of a bit of bullying themselves!!
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 534


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: February 02, 2020, 11:11:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 02, 2020, 10:15:01 PM
Its all very exciting.....
 
Logged
headset
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:29:00 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 02, 2020, 10:36:17 PM
So get the link up then.  I'm not in the correct circle to have seen it.

Indeed get the video up...pointless mentioning the fucking think if the rest of us have no idea of what you're going on about......get it up u fucking wankers.  :like:
Logged
headset
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 AM »
No takers with the video then? Let's all see the face of this so called bully so we can all avoid him.

Nothing like seeing a bully get his just deserve... Do something good today get the video of the bully posted

So we can all have right good laugh at him!!! :like:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 087

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:56:44 AM »
Rik, inbox me the link bud  :like:
Logged
Reidydog
****
Online Online

Posts: 282


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 AM »
Me too please  :like:
Logged
headset
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:18:39 AM »
Yes good idea on the inbox. Rick could u inbox me it also bro.....  :like:
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 103


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 12:23:21 PM »
Can I get it inboxed aswell.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 569


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 12:25:16 PM »
PLEASE CAN I RIK MAAYTE

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 12:27:50 PM »
I GOT IT SENT ON WHATS APP.... CANT LINK IT TO HERE.... IM SURE IT WILL BE ON YOU TUBE SOON 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 103


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:52:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:27:50 PM
I GOT IT SENT ON WHATS APP.... CANT LINK IT TO HERE.... IM SURE IT WILL BE ON YOU TUBE SOON 👍

You can upload it from WhatsApp to YouTube and then make all the money from it.   
Logged
headset
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:51:19 AM »
Bump to the top for any other bros itk who can help out with this video request..... :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 875

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:46:21 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:51:19 AM
Bump to the top for any other bros itk who can help out with this video request..... :like:

I SENT IT TO RED STEEL ON WHATS APP.... INBOX ME YA PHONE NUMBER AND I WILL. SEND IT. 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 