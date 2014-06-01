Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 03, 2020, 07:40:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?  (Read 852 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:07:58 PM »
OF A WELL KNOWN BORO LAD GETTING PUT ON HIS ARSE ON SATURDAY BY A YOUNG LAD IN A BARE KNUCKLE FIGHT IN STEWARTS PARK EARLY SAT MORNING 😂😂😂

COULDN'T HAPPEN TO A NICER BULLY 😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 900


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:26:39 PM »
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 236


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 04:26:39 PM
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
it will be all initials,be like reading the alphabet,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:35:47 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 04:26:39 PM
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?

J.P.

YOU WOULD THINK HE WOULD HAVE LEARNT A LESSON AFTER WHATS GONE ON 👍

ON THE JOB IM WORKING ON... DON'T EVEN GIVE HIM THE TIME OF DAY 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:52:01 PM »
Just whatsapped you it pal. Silly cunt wants to grow the fuck up.

After the year or 2 he has had, he should know better.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 540


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:59:13 PM »
And the winner for the chaviest thread.....
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 530


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:59:54 PM »
JACK PALANCE 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:05:12 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:52:01 PM
Just whatsapped you it pal. Silly cunt wants to grow the fuck up.

After the year or 2 he has had, he should know better.

👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:05:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:59:54 PM
JACK PALANCE 

JACKIE PARSONS YA DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 050



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:06:28 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 135


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:07:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:05:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:59:54 PM
JACK PALANCE 

JACKIE PARSONS YA DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

Doesn't she have the vets over Stockton ? 
Logged
Reidydog
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 281


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM »
Is there a link?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 236


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?
is there a point. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:54:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:45:00 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 PM »
He went round the lads house with a gang of Kurds and put hes windows in aswell.Never learn.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 PM »
Quote from: Redarmy40 on Yesterday at 07:57:09 PM
He went round the lads house with a gang of Kurds and put hes windows in aswell.Never learn.


THAT'S WHAT  THE FIGHT ON SAT MORNING WAS OVER.... RIDES ROUND THAT SABIC SITE ON HIS BIKE LIKE HE FUCKING OWNS IT  😂😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:15:34 PM »
I thought he was on Mgt
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:17:24 PM »
Quote from: Redarmy40 on Yesterday at 08:15:34 PM
I thought he was on Mgt
[/quote
HE WAS... FOREMAN SCAFF FOR BILFINGER ON SABIC NOW...
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:19:22 PM »
He wont have much pull on there now then
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 404


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:22:05 PM »
Got shown the video about 5 times at half time on the concourse at the match . Apparantly somethings gone on today aswell over it
Logged
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:24:53 PM »
Wouldnt be suprised properly a lot more getting involved
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:44:42 PM »
John picko is a cock

A typical bully boy
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 173


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:26:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:45:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍

Pot calling the kettle right there  charles
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 540


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:32:33 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:26:09 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:45:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍

Pot calling the kettle right there  charles

Don't you have to have been someone to be a has been? Not just talk shite on a message board.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 050



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:13:19 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 295


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 PM »
Its all very exciting.....
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 126


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:19:05 PM »
Rik you have ruined it for  :lids:

He likes to use initials to appear ITK
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 101


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:36:17 PM »
So get the link up then.  I'm not in the correct circle to have seen it.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 962



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:46:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:45:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍

Know Frankie well but the Connors weren't shy of a bit of bullying themselves!!
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 530


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:15:01 PM
Its all very exciting.....
 
Logged
headset
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 186


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:29:00 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:36:17 PM
So get the link up then.  I'm not in the correct circle to have seen it.

Indeed get the video up...pointless mentioning the fucking think if the rest of us have no idea of what you're going on about......get it up u fucking wankers.  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 