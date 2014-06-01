Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2020, 09:40:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?  (Read 542 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:07:58 PM »
OF A WELL KNOWN BORO LAD GETTING PUT ON HIS ARSE ON SATURDAY BY A YOUNG LAD IN A BARE KNUCKLE FIGHT IN STEWARTS PARK EARLY SAT MORNING 😂😂😂

COULDN'T HAPPEN TO A NICER BULLY 😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 900


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:26:39 PM »
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 236


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 04:26:39 PM
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
it will be all initials,be like reading the alphabet,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:35:47 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 04:26:39 PM
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?

J.P.

YOU WOULD THINK HE WOULD HAVE LEARNT A LESSON AFTER WHATS GONE ON 👍

ON THE JOB IM WORKING ON... DON'T EVEN GIVE HIM THE TIME OF DAY 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:52:01 PM »
Just whatsapped you it pal. Silly cunt wants to grow the fuck up.

After the year or 2 he has had, he should know better.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 539


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:59:13 PM »
And the winner for the chaviest thread.....
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 526


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:59:54 PM »
JACK PALANCE 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:05:12 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:52:01 PM
Just whatsapped you it pal. Silly cunt wants to grow the fuck up.

After the year or 2 he has had, he should know better.

👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:05:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:59:54 PM
JACK PALANCE 

JACKIE PARSONS YA DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 046



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:06:28 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 135


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:07:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:05:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:59:54 PM
JACK PALANCE 

JACKIE PARSONS YA DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

Doesn't she have the vets over Stockton ? 
Logged
Reidydog
****
Online Online

Posts: 281


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:27:35 PM »
Is there a link?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 236


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Reidydog on Today at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?
is there a point. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Reidydog on Today at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:54:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Today at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:45:00 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Today at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:57:09 PM »
He went round the lads house with a gang of Kurds and put hes windows in aswell.Never learn.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:05:55 PM »
Quote from: Redarmy40 on Today at 07:57:09 PM
He went round the lads house with a gang of Kurds and put hes windows in aswell.Never learn.


THAT'S WHAT  THE FIGHT ON SAT MORNING WAS OVER.... RIDES ROUND THAT SABIC SITE ON HIS BIKE LIKE HE FUCKING OWNS IT  😂😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:15:34 PM »
I thought he was on Mgt
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 860

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:17:24 PM »
Quote from: Redarmy40 on Today at 08:15:34 PM
I thought he was on Mgt
[/quote
HE WAS... FOREMAN SCAFF FOR BILFINGER ON SABIC NOW...
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:19:22 PM »
He wont have much pull on there now then
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 404


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:22:05 PM »
Got shown the video about 5 times at half time on the concourse at the match . Apparantly somethings gone on today aswell over it
Logged
Redarmy40

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:24:53 PM »
Wouldnt be suprised properly a lot more getting involved
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:44:42 PM »
John picko is a cock

A typical bully boy
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 173


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:26:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:45:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Today at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍

Pot calling the kettle right there  charles
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 539


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:32:33 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:26:09 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:45:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:54:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:31:36 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on Today at 05:27:35 PM
Is there a link?

IT WILL BE ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA VERY SOON 👍

It already is.

Dixie sent me the vids

👍👍👍

HE IS A HAS BEEN.... REMEMBER WHEN FRANKIE CUNNO KNOCKED HIM OUT FOR BULLYING THE CONNORS FROM ACKLAM 👍😂👍

Pot calling the kettle right there  charles

Don't you have to have been someone to be a has been? Not just talk shite on a message board.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 