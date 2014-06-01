Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 02, 2020, 05:20:23 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ? (Read 133 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 849
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
on:
Today
at 04:07:58 PM »
OF A WELL KNOWN BORO LAD GETTING PUT ON HIS ARSE ON SATURDAY BY A YOUNG LAD IN A BARE KNUCKLE FIGHT IN STEWARTS PARK EARLY SAT MORNING 😂😂😂
COULDN'T HAPPEN TO A NICER BULLY 😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 900
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:26:39 PM »
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 234
The ace face.
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 04:26:39 PM
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
it will be all initials,be like reading the alphabet,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 849
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:35:47 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 04:26:39 PM
No but you have so get it posted. Who was it?
J.P.
YOU WOULD THINK HE WOULD HAVE LEARNT A LESSON AFTER WHATS GONE ON 👍
ON THE JOB IM WORKING ON... DON'T EVEN GIVE HIM THE TIME OF DAY 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 961
Once in every lifetime
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:52:01 PM »
Just whatsapped you it pal. Silly cunt wants to grow the fuck up.
After the year or 2 he has had, he should know better.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieTits
Online
Posts: 534
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:59:13 PM »
And the winner for the chaviest thread.....
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 523
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:59:54 PM »
JACK PALANCE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 849
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:05:12 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:52:01 PM
Just whatsapped you it pal. Silly cunt wants to grow the fuck up.
After the year or 2 he has had, he should know better.
👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 849
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:05:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:59:54 PM
JACK PALANCE
JACKIE PARSONS YA DAFT CUNT 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 039
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:06:28 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 135
Re: ANYONE SEEN THE VIDEO ?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:07:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:05:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:59:54 PM
JACK PALANCE
JACKIE PARSONS YA DAFT CUNT 😂😂😂
Doesn't she have the vets over Stockton ?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...